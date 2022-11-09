Read full article on original website
Slotkin reacts to congressional victory
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the most expensive races this year was in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. Elissa Slotkin earned a close victory over Tom Barrett. She was at her headquarters in East Lansing Wednesday afternoon, talking about the race and how she plans to move forward. “I was texting people and saying like, […]
Congressman Huizenga wins race for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District
Congressman Bill Huizenga is projected to win the race to represent Michigan’s 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House.
Detroit News
Tlaib coasts to a third term in new Detroit area House district
Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib won a third term in Congress on Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Republican Steven Elliott of Southfield. Tlaib had 71% to Elliott’s 26%, with 99%of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. After redistricting, Tlaib moved within Detroit to run in the overwhelmingly Democratic...
Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race
DETROIT — (AP) — Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan
Vice President Kamala Harris praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of federal funds Saturday, saying money from various pieces of federal legislation could have gotten caught up in bureaucracy. “The work we do in Washington, D.C., only hits the roads when the state leaders and the local leaders are committed to seeing it through,” Harris said. […] The post VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Richard Bernstein, Brian Zahra re-elected to Michigan Supreme Court
Michigan Supreme Court Justices Richard Bernstein and Brian Zahra were both re-elected to the State Supreme Court on Tuesday night.
Green keeps Michigan Senate seat that includes northeast corner of Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Republican Phil Green will return to the Michigan House of Representatives, the Associated Press has projected. With 77 percent of votes counted, Green, who is from the Millington area, had collected 64.8 percent of votes in the new 67th District in the state House. Democratic challenger...
Ruth Johnson projected to return to Michigan Senate from Holly area
HOLLY, MI -- Incumbent state Sen. Ruth Johnson, R-Holly, will remain in the state Legislature after defeating Democrat Theresa J. Fougnie on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. With 96% of votes counted in the new Senate District 24, Johnson has collected 67.5% of the ballots cast with...
Gov. Whitmer reflects on her reelection win in a one-on-one interview with WXYZ
After giving her victory speech at MotorCity Casino, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sat down with WXYZ reporter Jenn Schanz to reflect on what her win means for herself and the state of Michigan.
Detroit News
Rubio urges delaying GOP leadership vote as midterm results roil party
GOP Senator Marco Rubio called for a delaying next week’s party leadership elections as the unexpectedly poor showing in the midterms roils congressional Republicans in the House and Senate. “First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the...
Whitmer beats back Dixon in Michigan governor’s race
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Tudor Dixon to win a second term after a campaign that tightened in the waning weeks before the midterms. Whitmer, a Democrat, led in polls throughout the summer, only to see her lead narrow to single digits in the fall. She also boasted a significant campaign cash advantage in the historic race, which was the first gubernatorial contest between two women in the state.
