Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Tudor Dixon to win a second term after a campaign that tightened in the waning weeks before the midterms. Whitmer, a Democrat, led in polls throughout the summer, only to see her lead narrow to single digits in the fall. She also boasted a significant campaign cash advantage in the historic race, which was the first gubernatorial contest between two women in the state.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO