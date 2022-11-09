ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

WLNS

Slotkin reacts to congressional victory

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of the most expensive races this year was in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. Elissa Slotkin earned a close victory over Tom Barrett. She was at her headquarters in East Lansing Wednesday afternoon, talking about the race and how she plans to move forward. “I was texting people and saying like, […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Tlaib coasts to a third term in new Detroit area House district

Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib won a third term in Congress on Tuesday, beating back a challenge from Republican Steven Elliott of Southfield. Tlaib had 71% to Elliott’s 26%, with 99%of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. After redistricting, Tlaib moved within Detroit to run in the overwhelmingly Democratic...
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race

DETROIT — (AP) — Fresh off a late-October prime-time debate, Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon had completed nearly a dozen TV interviews by noon the next day. Campaign ads were finally airing on TV, and Dixon was scheduled to depart for a statewide bus tour in a final push to become Michigan's next governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan

Vice President Kamala Harris praised Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of federal funds Saturday, saying money from various pieces of federal legislation could have gotten caught up in bureaucracy.  “The work we do in Washington, D.C., only hits the roads when the state leaders and the local leaders are committed to seeing it through,” Harris said. […] The post VP Harris: Whitmer ensured federal funds didn’t get ‘bogged down in bureaucracy’ in Michigan appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Rubio urges delaying GOP leadership vote as midterm results roil party

GOP Senator Marco Rubio called for a delaying next week’s party leadership elections as the unexpectedly poor showing in the midterms roils congressional Republicans in the House and Senate. “First we need to make sure that those who want to lead us are genuinely committed to fighting for the...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Whitmer beats back Dixon in Michigan governor’s race

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Tudor Dixon to win a second term after a campaign that tightened in the waning weeks before the midterms. Whitmer, a Democrat, led in polls throughout the summer, only to see her lead narrow to single digits in the fall. She also boasted a significant campaign cash advantage in the historic race, which was the first gubernatorial contest between two women in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE

