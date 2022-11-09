Read full article on original website
‘Ok Then': Pritzker Details What Was Said in Hi Election Night Call With Bailey
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said his election night phone call with his opponent Darren Bailey was a short one. "He said very few words," Pritzker told reporters Wednesday, one day after securing his second term in office. Bailey, who conceded to Pritzker Tuesday evening following his projected loss, confirmed that...
Pritzker vs. Bailey: Who Did Your County Vote For in the Illinois Governor's Race? Here's a Map
Although votes are still being counted for in the 2022 Illinois midterm election, many races have been called -- one of them being the race for the governor of Illinois. The state's gubernatorial race was called early Tuesday evening for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, who earned 54% of the vote. While it wasn't the same 16-point lead Pritzker had when he was first elected to the office in 2018, the margin remains significant.
When Will We Know if the Workers' Rights Amendment Passes? Here's the Latest
While supporters have claimed victory, critics of the Workers' Rights Amendment say voting results remain too close to call. With no official determination made, when will residents know for certain?. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for...
Bailey no match as Pritzker cruises to second term
After an intense election season where crime fueled racial tensions, Governor JB Pritzker on Election Day cruised to a second term with a solid victory over Republican Darren Bailey. Pritzker led Democratic incumbents as they held off an effort by conservative rightwing extremists to capture key political offices. Cheers erupted...
Here's a breakdown of how Illinois voted in the election
CHICAGO — The Illinois election was held on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and the results are in!. Democratic Incumbent J.B. Pritzker won reelection as Illinois Governor, Tammy Duckworth won reelection for her seat in the U.S. Senate and locally, the race for the U.S. House Illinois District 13 was won by Democratic candidate, Nikki Budzinski.
Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois
Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Voters Elect 23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed to Illinois 51st District
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen Z members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?
Illinois voters cast their ballots for governor, seats in the U.S. House and Senate, seats in the General Assembly and more Tuesday.
Pritzker's Victory Speech Sparks Speculation Over Possible Run for President
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker cruised to a win to secure a second term in office Tuesday, but his victory speech quickly drew speculation over whether he plans to seek a higher office - a presidential one. Touting a victory for women's rights and warning against conservative extremism, Pritzker challenged Illinois...
Loyola Phoenix
Election 2022: Local and Statewide Results
From the gubernatorial race to down-ballot local elections, The Phoenix has put together everything you need to know about Tuesday’s mid-term election results. Results updated as of 3:30 a.m. Nov. 9. Pritzker staves off Bailey:. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has defeated his Republican challenger Darren Bailey, becoming the first Illinois...
Advocate
Illinois Elects First Gay Congressman, Eric Sorensen
Illinois has elected its first out congressman, Eric Sorensen. Sorensen will represent the 17th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. The district covers portions of western, central, and northwestern Illinois. It includes industrial cities and rural areas. Sorensen, a Democrat, declared victory early Wednesday over far-right Republican Esther...
Has Illinois' Workers' Rights Amendment Passed? Here's Where Election Results Stand
Although Election Day for the 2022 midterms has come and gone, votes across many races are still being counted, including one prominent Illinois ballot initiative. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, a measure that would add protections to the state constitution for workers seeking to unionize — and also would prohibit state lawmakers from passing "right-to-work" laws — currently trending toward passing.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois amendment still too close to call
Illinois’ constitutional amendment known as the workers’ rights amendment remains too close to call. It takes a 60 percent “yes” vote to pass or it must get a simple majority from all the votes cast — that includes those that skip the question altogether. Supporters...
Live Illinois Election Results: The Race for Governor
NBC Chicago's special election coverage begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Watch live in the player above. Voters watching election results in Illinois on Tuesday will undoubtedly be watching to see who wins the most high-profile and contentious race in this midterm: the race for governor. There are three candidates on...
Election 2022 results: Illinois voters weigh in on Worker's Rights Amendment to state constitution
Illinois voters decided issues in referendums on Election Day.
Illinois Democrats hang onto U.S. House of Representative seats, gain new seat
More than half a dozen Illinois Democrats won re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives, and even grew their margin with a new congresswoman.
Only ‘wave’ Illinois Republicans see in Legislature is the farewell one from Durkin as House GOP leader
With redistricting on their side, strong fundraising from party leaders and a boost of millions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, statehouse Democrats appear to be retaining their supermajority statuses in both chambers.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
After Election, Attention Turns to SAFE-T Act. Here's What Pritzker Said is Next
The SAFE-T act may not have been on the ballot during the 2022 Midterm Election, but it played a big role. Now that Election Day is over in Illinois, attention is turning to the new law set to take effect early next year, but what exactly it will look like by then remains unclear.
