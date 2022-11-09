Incumbent Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe wins a second term

There were many unopposed races in Laurel County that were decided in the May Primaries. Here are the results for London and Laurel County races that had opposition. Randall Weddle defeated Judd Weaver for City of London Mayor with 56% of the vote. The top vote getters for City Council were Kip Jervis, Holly Little, Kelly Greene, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young and Stacy Benge. Lucas Joyner won a close race for Family Court Judge 27th Judicial District 4th. Jamie Mosley was easily re-elected as Jailer. Tony Krahenbuhl was the top vote getter for Board of Education District 1, Brice Hicks had the most votes for Board of Education District 3. Hal Rogers easily won for US Representative in Congress in Laurel County and statewide. Rand Paul easily won for US Senator in Laurel County and statewide. Shane Baker won handily for State House District 85 and Timmy Truitt won easily for State House District 89. Concerning the Constitutional Amendments, both easily passed in Laurel County, but statewide fell short with more NO votes.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO