Richmond, KY

Incumbent Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe wins a second term

WEKU
 3 days ago

Incumbent Richmond Mayor Robert Blythe wins a second term

WTVQ

Burney Jenkins makes history as first Black man elected to Georgetown mayor

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown’s Mayor-elect Burney Jenkins is making history as the first black man to ever hold the position. “I don’t really look at it that way. The way I look is I am a role model for all because Black, white, it doesn’t matter. My job as mayor is to be a representative for all the citizens of Georgetown, no matter what,” says Jenkins. “People first in all decisions every day.”
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

London/Laurel County Election Results

There were many unopposed races in Laurel County that were decided in the May Primaries. Here are the results for London and Laurel County races that had opposition. Randall Weddle defeated Judd Weaver for City of London Mayor with 56% of the vote. The top vote getters for City Council were Kip Jervis, Holly Little, Kelly Greene, Donnie Lee Philpot, Justin Young and Stacy Benge. Lucas Joyner won a close race for Family Court Judge 27th Judicial District 4th. Jamie Mosley was easily re-elected as Jailer. Tony Krahenbuhl was the top vote getter for Board of Education District 1, Brice Hicks had the most votes for Board of Education District 3. Hal Rogers easily won for US Representative in Congress in Laurel County and statewide. Rand Paul easily won for US Senator in Laurel County and statewide. Shane Baker won handily for State House District 85 and Timmy Truitt won easily for State House District 89. Concerning the Constitutional Amendments, both easily passed in Laurel County, but statewide fell short with more NO votes.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky elects first transgender public official

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - On Tuesday night, Rebecca Blankenship made history in Kentucky. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea community school board. She became the first openly transgender person to win an election as a public official. “I’m glad that by consequence that children LGBT children and questioning children...
BEREA, KY
wmky.org

Record Turnout for Rowan Voters

Rowan voters showed up to the polls in record numbers Tuesday. Election officials said they expected the final count to show more than 42% voter turnout, a record for the county in midterm elections. On Tuesday, voters in Rowan County voted to reject Amendments 1 and 2 at the polls....
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
KENTUCKY STATE
theshelbyreport.com

AppHarvest Appoints Phillips To Board Of Directors

Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest has appointed Hollie Harris Phillips, Appalachian Regional Healthcare president and CEO, as an independent director of the company and a member of the audit committee, effective immediately. Phillips has served as president and CEO of the 14-hospital healthcare system, which includes physician practices, home health agencies, home...
MOREHEAD, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police announces dozens of new promotions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police announced 31 new promotions on Wednesday. The promotions were announced during a ceremony at the Capital Plaza Hotel in Frankfort. Governor Andy Beshear was at the ceremony. He stood with each recipient when their name was called. “I want you to know this...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Historian and author to discuss new book on the mystery of Daniel Boone's final resting place as part of library's Evenings Upstairs series

PADUCAH — Famous frontiersman Daniel Boone helped open up what is now Kentucky to settlement in the 1700s. Later in his life, he moved to what at the time was Spanish controlled territory and is now the state of Missouri. After his death in Defiance, Missouri, in 1820, he was first buried in Missouri but later reinterred in Frankfort, Kentucky.
PADUCAH, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Increased absences leads to Kentucky schools closing

RICHMOND, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts are either closed or already using NTI days this month because of illness. Many are in central Kentucky, including Fayette, Scott and Madison counties. Some of Kentucky’s schools are experiencing high numbers of absences because of sickness, and the Madison...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky school district closes, moves to NTI for rest of week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington County Schools (WCSD) are closed Thursday, Nov. 10 and Friday, Nov. 11 and have posted their non-traditional instruction (NTI) live session schedule for those days. According to a Facebook post, WCSD are moving to NTI days for the rest of the week “due to widespread...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Wildfires burn hundreds of acres, creep closer to homes in eastern Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Communities across Kentucky spent another night fighting back against wildfires. Two fires in Estill County have burned hundreds of acres, LEX18 reported Thursday. Firefighters have been able to keep the flames from destroying any buildings. In Breathitt County, fires are closer to homes, and homeowners are...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
