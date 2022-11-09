Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
Veterans Are An Incredible Asset For Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Mickey Koss, a West Point graduate with a degree in economics. He spent four years in the infantry before transitioning to the Finance Corps. In the spirit of Veterans Day, I would like to take the time to talk about the Veteran community and how it can serve as a strategic asset in our quest for hyperbitcoinization.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Is The Solution To The World’s Trade Problems
This is an opinion editorial by Heritage Falodun, a Bitcoin analyst and computer scientist based in Nigeria. I believe humanity deserves a detailed elucidation of the aggravating concerns facing our economies today. Solutions to world trade problems won’t suffice if engaging in transnational commerce, promoting social progress, multilateralism, influencing bilateral exposure and enabling bottom-up prosperity isn’t of the utmost importance to human existence.
‘They ran away like goats’: villagers celebrate liberation in Kherson region
At 5am on Wednesday Serhii Melnikov heard a noise outside. The Russian soldiers who were living in the house opposite – number six, Shevchenko street – were packing up to leave. They had occupied the village of Mylove in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region for eight long months. Now they were off, as part of a humiliating pull-out from the right-bank of the Dnipro river and the city of Kherson.
Hate speech surged on Twitter during first week under Musk’s ownership: report
Hate speech surged during the first week of Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter, according to a new report released by the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Social media analytics tool Brandwatch documented that during the week of Oct. 31, the social media platform saw significantly higher numbers of slurs referring to people in the Black, Jewish and LGBT communities, among others.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Honor Veterans Day By Adopting Bitcoin And Ending Forever War Funding
This is an opinion editorial by Captain Sidd, a finance writer and explorer of Bitcoin culture. On the occasion of Veterans Day in the U.S., I wanted to put down a few thoughts on war. War is a vile thing, yet likely millions of people around the world actively engage in it every year with over a quarter of the world’s population currently living in “conflict-affected areas” according to the UN.
Droughts, rising seas put Cuba's agriculture under threat
Like the rest of the Caribbean, Cuba is suffering from longer droughts, warmer waters, more intense storms, and higher sea levels because of climate change
bitcoinmagazine.com
US Investigating FTX Empire Over Handling Of Customer Funds: Report
SEC, CFTC reportedly probing FTX over handling of customers’ funds. Investigations also relate to lending. SEC probe reportedly predates Binance’s acquisition of FTX. U.S. financial regulators have apparently been actively following the carnage that’s ensued in cryptocurrency markets over the past couple of days. According to a...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Revisiting El Salvador A Year After Its Bitcoin Adoption
This is an opinion editorial by Rikki, Bitcoin explorer, author and co-host of the “Bitcoin Italia,” and “Stupefatti” podcasts. Everything is ready for another great adventure. The backpacks are stuffed, the check-in is already done, the cab is waiting for us with the engine running, outside...
Collapsed FTX hit by rogue transactions, analysts saw over $600mln outflows
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Further details on the bankruptcy of crypto exchange FTX emerged on Saturday, even as peers and partners distanced themselves from the firm and sources told Reuters at least a billion dollars of customer funds on the exchange had vanished.
