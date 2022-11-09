ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi election system secure despite website outages

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AlU7O_0j3noOIj00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services released a statement after the Secretary of State’s (SOS) website saw outages throughout Election Day on November 8.

They said an abnormally large increase in traffic volume due to DDoS activity caused the public facing side of the website to be periodically inaccessible.

“We want to be extremely clear and reassure Mississippians our election system is secure and has not been compromised,” the statement said.

