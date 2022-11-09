Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats edge closer to control of US Senate with a key Arizona victory and a tightening race in Nevada
Democrats are just one seat away from keeping control of the US Senate as all eyes turn to Nevada, where the competitive Senate race is increasingly trending in Democrats' direction.
WTVC
Shades of 2020: Warnock faces Walker in another runoff for Georgia Senate
With shades reminiscent of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock once again faces his Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff. In the first general election in 2020 Warnock led the pack, but with only 32% of the vote. Meaning there was 1.3 million divided between the other candidates,...
WTVC
Can a staunch Trump critic rise to the top of the GOP in wake of mixed midterms?
(TND) — A Republican governor who has been a critic of former President Donald Trump says he's encouraged by the outcome of the midterm elections. And Gov. Larry Hogan, of Maryland, also told CBS News that he’s closer to jumping into the 2024 presidential race based on this election, which he called “a much better night for Republicans running as commonsense conservatives.”
WTVC
Democratic House candidate blames midterm loss on 'white supremacy,' 'voter suppression'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — A U.S. House candidate in Tennessee claims her midterm election loss was the result of "white supremacy" and "voter suppression," not because voters preferred her opponent. Odessa Kelly, a Democrat who ran to represent Tennessee's 7th Congressional District, lost to incumbent Rep. Mark Green by...
WTVC
'Anti-hero?' The AP polled voters in Tennessee about Taylor Swift. Yes, really.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — AP VoteCast is an extensive survey of more than 94,000 voters revealing U.S. voters’ views on some of the most significant issues affecting the nation. And some that are less significant, too. The group asked voters on Tuesday in Tennessee whether they like one of...
DeSantis reportedly 'distancing' himself from Trump as rumblings of a potential 2024 White House run grow louder: 'There's not upside to rolling around in the mud with Trump'
"If he's seen getting things done while Trump wails in the background, that's a win," the Dsantis source told the NYP.
WTVC
Where does the student loan debt plan stand?
President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness has been blocked by a second federal court, leaving millions of borrowers to wonder if they'll get debt relief at all. On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman ruled that the program...
WTVC
AP sources: Top border official asked to resign amid surging numbers at US-Mexico border
WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection is being forced out of his job leading the nation’s largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico, according to two people familiar with the matter. Chris Magnus was...
Comments / 0