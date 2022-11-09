Read full article on original website
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
Blue Jackets get soul-crushing update on star Zach Werenski
The Columbus Blue Jackets and their fans awaited news surrounding star Zach Werenski’s injury on Thursday. On Friday, the news came, and it wasn’t good news. Werenski will miss the rest of the regular season, the team announced. The team said the defenseman is dealing with a separated shoulder and a torn labrum.
NHL, NHLPA confirm fate of 2024 World Cup of Hockey
The NHL have desired to run a World Cup of Hockey tournament in 2024. They shared a few details on the potential tournament just one month ago. However, all that was for naught as the 2024 World Cup of Hockey will not happen. The NHL and NHLPA confirmed the tournament will not take place on […] The post NHL, NHLPA confirm fate of 2024 World Cup of Hockey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Evander Kane’s message after terrifying bloody injury vs. Lightning
Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane was dealt a serious scare on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning as his left wrist was accidentally cut by a skate. He immediately rushed to the bench and went to the hospital. Ultimately, Kane ended up being just fine and on Wednesday morning, he thanked all the medical […] The post Evander Kane’s message after terrifying bloody injury vs. Lightning appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wild get controversial Kirill Kaprizov ruling after ejection vs. Kings’ Drew Doughty
Minnesota Wild star Kirill Kaprizov was ejected from Tuesday night’s game after officials deemed he struck Drew Doughty in the head with his stick with malicious intent. On Wednesday, the league announced that after a review from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, Kaprizov would be slapped with a $5,000 fine but will not be […] The post Wild get controversial Kirill Kaprizov ruling after ejection vs. Kings’ Drew Doughty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Despite being in contract year, Nikola Vucevic remains focused on the Chicago Bulls' success
Despite still not getting a new contract, Nikola Vucevic remains focused on helping the Chicago Bulls win more games
Purple Row
The Rockies are starting to make tough decisions
When five players—Chad Kuhl, Alex Colomé, José Iglesias, José Ureña, and Carlos Estévez—elected free agency and were subsequently removed from the 40-man roster to begin the MLB offseason, one could reasonably assume the Colorado Rockies weren’t going to make any further moves. At the very least they would stand pat until or after the MLB Winter Meetings in early December.
