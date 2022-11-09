Read full article on original website
Voters in Piqua, Concord Township approve Sunday liquor sales
TROY — Voters in Troy’s Concord East precinct and Piqua’s 1C/E precinct approved local ballot options for the sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor on Sundays. Results for both precincts are unofficial; official results will be certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on...
Brown Township voters approve levies
FLETCHER — Voters in Brown Township approved a trio of tax levies including a pair of renewal levies to benefit fire and emergency services during Tuesday’s midterm elections, on Nov. 8. Unofficial results show Brown Township voters approved renewal tax levies for fire and ambulance services for their...
Bethel, Washington Townships, Fletcher levies get a thumbs-up
TROY — Residents of Bethel and Washington Townships and the village of Fletcher all gave the green light for the tax levy that appeared on their Nov. 8 ballot. All results are unofficial until they are certified by the Miami County Board of Elections on Nov. 22, 2022. The...
Tipp City tax amendment given green light
TIPP CITY — In Tipp City, unofficial results show an amendment to an ordinance for moving 0.2% per annum levy on income from the capital improvement plan (CIP) fund to the Tipp City general fund was voted up on Election Day, Tuesday night. Out of 7,745 registered voters in...
Milton-Union voters approve school levy renewal
WEST MILTON — Voters in the Milton-Union School District approved a renewal levy for the Milton-Union Exempted Village School District on Election Day, Tuesday. According to unofficial results, voters approved this continuing levy of 10.9 mill by a margin of almost 15%. 2300, 57.41%, voted in favor of the levy, while 1706, 42.59%, were against. Of the 6901 registered voters in the district, 4006 turned out during Tuesday’s midterms, a showing of 59.17%.
Holiday grief support from Ohio’s Hospice
TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to remember and celebrate their loved ones at Hope for the Holidays, a holiday grief support program, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Troy, 20 S. Walnut St., Troy. The emotions of...
Campfire spreads to woods on Thursday
TIPP CITY — Multiple area fire agencies responded to a campfire, intentionally started on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 1:08 p.m. near the Great Miami River, that spread to the adjacent wooded area on Tipp Elizabeth Road in Tipp City. The fire took hours to extinguish, according to a press release from Tipp City Fire Chief Cameron Haller.
Local school districts offer released-time religious instruction
WEST MILTON — Milton-Union Local Schools held the first day of its new LifeWise Academy program on Nov. 1, joining a growing number of local districts that now offer students Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI). “It was an amazing start to the program,” Milton-Union LifeWise Academy Program Director Julia...
County voters OK electric, natural gas aggregation
MIAMI COUNTY – Voters in the unincorporated areas of Miami County gave the thumbs up for residents in those areas of Miami County to be able to enter into an electric aggregation and/or a gas aggregation when they went to the polls on Nov. 8. The uncertified results are...
Troy BOE discusses community survey
TROY — The Troy City School District is planning to seek public input through a community survey that will be conducted sometime in the spring of 2023. “We’re getting a pretty early jump on this,” Troy City Schools Superintendent Chris Piper said. “Our intention is to send out a district survey hopefully this spring,”
City of Piqua hires Bowsher as development manager
PIQUA — The city of Piqua is excited to announce the hiring of Taylor Bowsher to fill the position of development manager. Bowsher is an experienced development professional with knowledge in planning and urban design. Previously, Bowsher was the village planner for the village of Plain City facilitating permitting...
CBC/CTS president and CEO to retire
DAYTON — The Board of Trustees of Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services announced today that President and CEO Dr. David Smith will retire at the end of the first quarter in 2023, after more than 20 years of service to the region’s sole provider of blood products and world leader in allograft production. Smith will be succeeded by Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Graham who spearheaded business growth in his 19 years with CBC/CTS.
KKK flyers distributed in Troy
TROY — An unknown person or persons recently distributed flyers promoting the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in parts of the city of Troy. “I believe it was at least two nights,” Troy Police Chief Shawn McKinney said. “It was first brought to our attention on Nov. 7.”
Piqua man sentenced on attempted abduction
TROY – William C. Hall Jr., 37, of Piqua, was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 7, to 12 months of prison time for a fourth-degree felony attempted abduction charge and six months of prison time for breaking and entering which will be served concurrent to another. Miami County Common Pleas...
Piqua Veterans’ Association invites public Veterans Day event
PIQUA — The Piqua Veterans’ Association invites the public to join us in saluting America’s soldiers, sailors, and airmen this Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at the Piqua Veterans Memorial. The memorial site is located at the corner of Broadway and Washington Avenues just...
MVVM quarter auction set for Nov. 12
TROY — The Miami Valley Veterans Museum is hosting a Quarter Auction fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission to the auction is $3 for one auction paddle. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum, 2245 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
Piqua man sentenced on child endangering
TROY – Selemani Said, 39, of Piqua was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 28, on one count of second-degree felony child endangering and one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. Said was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years with a maximum of six years for the child endangering...
“Look Who is Recycling” award winner announced
TROY — Troy Mayor Robin Oda recently announced the “Look Who Is Recycling” award winner for the third quarter of 2022. Rumpke of Ohio Inc., the city’s curbside recycling contractor, runs the program as a tool to encourage residential recycling. Awards are given quarterly to Troy residents who actively recycle, and share their reasons for doing so.
Piqua YWCA craft classes
PIQUA – The YWCA in Piqua has several upcoming glass and craft classes that will make great gifts for the holiday season. First, learn the techniques to make beads using dried flowers while creating beaded jewelry with instructor Cindy Kirchner. Classes are great for beginners and all supplies are included.
YMCA Thanksgiving break day camps
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA is offering Thanksgiving break day camps on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Friday, Nov. 25 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at both the Piqua and Robinson YMCA branches. Arrival will start at 8:45 a.m. at the rec room for the Robinson branch and the activity...
