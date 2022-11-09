DAYTON — The Board of Trustees of Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services announced today that President and CEO Dr. David Smith will retire at the end of the first quarter in 2023, after more than 20 years of service to the region’s sole provider of blood products and world leader in allograft production. Smith will be succeeded by Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Christopher Graham who spearheaded business growth in his 19 years with CBC/CTS.

