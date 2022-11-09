ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Representatives Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum win reelection to U.S. House.

By Hibah Ansari
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 3 days ago
    Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
    Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
    Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
    Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
    Representative Ilhan Omar at a watch party on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Democrats from Minneapolis and St. Paul coasted back to Congress Tuesday night.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar was reelected to represent Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District for a third term. Congresswoman Betty McCollum has also been reelected in Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District.

Omar defeated Republican challenger Cicely Davis, Decision Desk HQ declared shortly after 8 p.m. Precinct vote totals are not yet released.

At a recent town hall meeting in Richfield, Omar said she would prioritize housing, foreign policy, and environmental work in her third term.

Omar became the first Somali and refugee elected to the U.S. Congress in 2018. She was elected alongside a group of progressive freshman congresswomen of color—Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib—who formed “the Squad,” a group that has since grown with the election of Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman in 2020.

Omar narrowly defeated former Minneapolis City Council member and public safety advocate Don Samuels in the DFL primary in August . Omar received 51 percent of the vote. Samuels received 48 percent of vote and conceded with 98 percent of precincts reporting.

With over 700,000 residents, the Fifth Congressional District is the most populous in the state and also the most safely Democratic. The district includes the city of Minneapolis and its outer suburbs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dD9fo_0j3nndJJ00
Fourth District U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum Credit: Tony Saunders | MPR News 2018

Representative Betty McCollum has also been reelected in Minnesota’s Fourth Congressional District, where she’s served in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than 20 years.

McCollum defeated Republican challenger May Lor Xiong , according to Decision Desk HQ, which called the race shortly after polls closed. Xiong became the first Hmong candidate to win a Republican congressional primary in the United States in August. Vote totals are still being tallied.

The Fourth Congressional District includes the city of St. Paul and its surrounding suburbs.

The post Representatives Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum win reelection to U.S. House. appeared first on Sahan Journal .

Comments / 42

p
2d ago

Un fricking believable!!! I am so disappointed in how Minneapolis ruins it for the rest of the state. Minnesota is filled with great people and is a beautiful place to live. It is so unfortunate that the idiotic machine of the Twin Cities has so much power.

Reply(1)
42
Dave Peters
3d ago

need to change how these people get in. she doesn't represent my area but she is from Minnesota and what she does reflexs us all. time to change our laws because of this

Reply(4)
39
Freedom Jaeger
2d ago

And to think they used fraud money from Feeding our Future in her her campaign and Ellison! It tells me Minnesotans vote very stupidly! And fraud is happening!

Reply
19
