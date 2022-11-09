Read full article on original website
New Haven Independent
City Notice: Notice Of Decision
In accordance with Article IV section 3 (a) and Article V section 1 (d) of the City Charter, 2013 revised, notice is hereby given of the enactment and approval of the following named ordinance:. ORDINANCE AMENDMENT OF THE NEW HAVEN BOARD OF ALDERS TO MODERNIZE CITY ORDINANCES TO REFLECT LANGUAGE...
New Haven Independent
Letter: Derby Mayor Praises His Chief Of Staff
DERBY — There’s virtually no one who likes change. I get it. But change, in life, is inevitable. Walt Mayhew was recommended by Drew Baklik my former Chief of Staff as the person I should choose to replace him, based upon Walt’s outstanding experience in business and knowledge of city government to enact change and help me run this city even more like the nearly $50 million business that it is.
zip06.com
Aniskovich Unseats Incumbent Goupil for State Rep. Seat
Voters from Connecticut’s 35th General Assembly District have elected Republican Chris Aniskovich to represent them in Hartford. Following the election, Aniskovich spoke to the Harbor News about what’s next. The 35th district is comprised of Clinton, Killingworth, and part of Westbrook. According to the unofficial tallies reported in...
Neighbors Celebrate Candidate Next Door
When Jackie Randolph arrived at Davis Street Magnet School Tuesday, she wasn’t expecting to see her neighbor Erick Russell. But she was expecting to vote for his hometown candidacy for statewide office. After voting at her Westville polling place on Tuesday, Randolph exclaimed: “I voted for my neighbor!”...
fox61.com
Recount? Votes in the 5th District race could be counted again
HARTFORD, Conn. — With a tight Fifth Congressional District race between Jahana Hayes and George Logan, it is increasingly likely to come down to a recount. The state has outlined specific procedures as to what triggers a recount and how they are done. In the event of a close...
Charters, Chords Emerge From Election Trail
Steve Mednick emerged from this week’s elections with two more charter revisions under his belt, and a new album of politically inspired original music. Mednick, a New Haven attorney who specializes in municipal law, is Connecticut’s charter reform guru. Mednick, 70, is also a folk-rock singer-songwriter who has been churnng out albums since launching a second side career in 2006.
New Haven Independent
District 104 Victory & Concession Speeches, Plus Some Explanation
ANSONIA — DERBY — Click play to listen to more reporting by The Valley Indy from the Election Day contest between state Rep. Kara Rochelle, a Democrat who fended off a challenge from Ansonia’s Josh Shuart in the race for State House District 104. Show guide:. 1:16...
wiltonbulletin.com
Lawsuit filed over proposed early voting amendment in Connecticut
As people headed to the polls Tuesday to vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow early voting in Connecticut, a Superior Court Judge in Hartford was hearing a lawsuit arguing that the constitutional amendment is unlawful. Judge Cesar Noble held a brief hearing Tuesday afternoon on the pro se...
George Logan concedes to Jahana Hayes in CT’s nail-biter 5th District race
Logan said it was a “good, hard-fought battle,” but that he could not overcome the congresswoman’s margin of victory.
Alder Welcomes Election Day Baby
As politicians across the state cheered at the end of an often-bitter campaign season, Westville Alder Darryl Brackeen Jr. and his wife Chaz celebrated the beginning of something sweeter this Election Day: a new life born into his family. Baby Nailah was born to the Brackeens shortly after midnight on...
sheltonherald.com
Democrat Jahana Hayes victorious over Republican George Logan in tight race for CT’s 5th District
WATERBURY — It took longer than expected for a candidate to emerge victorious in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District race, but two-term Democrat Jahana Hayes declared victory Wednesday after a hard-fought election over a GOP challenger that came down to a victory margin of 1,800 votes. Hayes released a statement...
Alders Honor Shot Cop’s Courage
After one bullet grazed his ear and another lodged in his shoulder, Officer Chad Curry got up to chase the man who fired at him. The Board of Alders honored that perseverance and service in an official citation Thursday evening, just over a month after a shooting injured the police officer.
Lower turnout in cities hurt Lamont, but he made up for it in suburbs
Even though fewer people voted in CT's cities in 2022 than in 2018, Gov. Ned Lamont managed to win by boosting his numbers in the suburbs.
AP declares Jahana Hayes victor in 5th District race
A contest carrying Republicans’ hopes of winning a U.S. House seat in Connecticut for the first time in over a decade remained undecided Wednesday.
New Britain Herald
Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments
NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
Southington business to pay $2.6M fine for illegal health care scheme
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs. The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused […]
News Channel Nebraska
Morrill County: Voters elect first female mayor in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT - For the first time in the city's history, Bridgeport will have a female leading its city government. Gail Beyer edged challenger John O. Erickson by 18 votes, 287-269, to become the city's new mayor. Beyer replaces Charlie Browne, who was defeated in the primary election in May. Randy...
Yale Daily News
Health advocates express concern over YNHHS hospital consolidation
As Yale-New Haven Hospital System prepares to defend their acquisition of three hospitals across northern and central Connecticut, health advocates are discussing key concerns that will factor into the state’s approval process — including the risk of increases in healthcare pricing and of the slashing of services. YNHHS...
ctexaminer.com
Democratic Gains and a One-Sided Drop in Urban Voters in Connecticut
While Republican voter turnout in the five largest cities in Connecticut by population – Bridgeport, Stamford, New Haven, Hartford and Waterbury – mirrored 2018 numbers, Democratic voter turnout dropped significantly, despite overall gains for the party. By Wednesday afternoon, statewide voter turnout for 2022 was 58.59 percent, somewhat...
These Connecticut towns will now allow recreational marijuana sales
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Recreational marijuana is already legal in Connecticut, but it was still on several ballots across the state. It’s a hot-button issue for Connecticut voters. The question of selling recreational marijuana was on Tuesday’s ballot in three municipalities. Ledyard passed the referendum by nearly 300 votes while Litchfield voters decided to prohibit […]
