DERBY — There’s virtually no one who likes change. I get it. But change, in life, is inevitable. Walt Mayhew was recommended by Drew Baklik my former Chief of Staff as the person I should choose to replace him, based upon Walt’s outstanding experience in business and knowledge of city government to enact change and help me run this city even more like the nearly $50 million business that it is.

DERBY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO