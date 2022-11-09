Read full article on original website
The Royal Lives Of Princess Margaret's Non-Royal Children
Princess Margaret has long been known as the original wild child of the royal family, but not much is known about her family life. The late sister of Queen Elizabeth II was played by the sensational Helena Bonham Carter in seasons three and four of "The Crown," garnering her masses of new fans who saw parts of themselves reflected in the eccentric and honest "spare."
Prince William is Reportedly Nixing Longstanding Royal Traditions While Planning King Charles III’s Coronation
King Charles III’s official coronation on May 6, 2023 is going to be much more modern, thanks in large part to Prince William. The Prince of Wales reportedly is taking planning for his father’s coronation very seriously and wants the ceremony to reflect the royal family’s updated values, cutting all of the “archaic,” “feudal,” and “imperial” elements from the coronation.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Team Up for Royal Sisters Outing to Support Veterans
Sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie teamed up for a special royal outing. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughters visited the Royal British Legion Industries this week, learning about the vital care, welfare and employment services delivered to Armed Forces veterans across the U.K. Princess Beatrice, 34, wore a blue coat while Princess...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Changed Their Twitter and Instagram Photos for Poignant Occasion
Kate Middleton and Prince William joined the royal family in marking a solemn occasion by giving their Twitter and Instagram pages a temporary update. Keeping with an annual tradition, the British royals changed their social media photos to reflect Remembrance Day, commemorating those who died in war. The Prince and...
Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side', Shows Off His Nearly 5-Foot Wedding Cake Covered in Feathers
“When putting together the design concepts for the wedding, I knew I wanted the cake to be large. Since Mike is such a tall groom, it had to match him,” the bride tells PEOPLE Michael Oher and wife Tiffany Roy's wedding cake was a showstopper. The retired pro football player, whose life inspired The Blind Side, exchanged vows with longtime partner Tiffany Roy at the JW Marriot in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 5. Their whimsical wedding included ballerina performances and ethereal décor. With the help of Tennessee-based Jo's Custom Cakes & Catering,...
King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles. The insider even alleged that if Harry...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
King Charles III & Prince William Reportedly Led the Way for Andrew to Be ‘Drummed Out of the Family’ After Jeffrey Epstein Case
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Prince Andrew’s royal life ended the moment he stepped into that disastrous BBC interview about his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein. As Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite son, things might have stayed the same had it not been for the interference of his older brother King Charles III and his nephew, Prince William. They were reportedly the ones who made sure he was banished from his royal role.
Inside Clarence House: As it emerges King Charles and Camilla will shun Buckingham Palace for their London residence, how the couple have filled the home with personal touches - including portraits of the Queen Mother and priceless antiques
In the 19 years since he moved to Clarence House, King Charles and the Queen Consort have brought their own personal touch to the dwelling. And, according to The Times, in a break from tradition, the Monarch has no immediate plans to leave his house, which is located on The Mall, in order to move to Buckingham Palace, as other Sovereign, including his late mother, have done before him.
Michelle Obama Reveals in New Book How She and Barack Work at Their Marriage: 'Our Love Is Not Perfect'
In a first look (and audiobook listen!) at The Light We Carry, the former first lady breaks down the myth of her ideal-looking marriage and shares her advice to Malia and Sasha about finding a partner The 'Ongoing Miracle' of Marriage to Barack Excerpted from The Light We Carry. Copyright ©2022 by Michelle Obama. Reprinted with permission from Crown, Penguin Random House. All rights reserved. People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be...
‘I never stood a chance’: The Crown season 5 trailer shows Diana and the royal family ‘at breaking point’
Netflix has dropped its first trailer for season five of its flagship drama The Crown.The newest season, which will have its global premiere on 9 November, is expected to be the series’ second to last. It is set in the 1990s, a decade that introduced manifold sources of instability to Buckingham Palace, many of which can be glimpsed in the trailer.“The royal family is in genuine crisis,” declares Martin Bashir – played by Ten Percent star Prasanna Puwanarajah – in the wide-ranging trailer, which depicts the marriage of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and King Charles III (Dominic West) in...
Britney Spears Jokes She's 'Not Dead' After Millie Bobby Brown Expresses Interest in Playing Her
If Millie Bobby Brown ever stars in a Britney Spears biopic, it's going to be without the singer's blessing. One day after the Stranger Things star expressed interest in playing the pop star on the silver screen, Spears took to Instagram to make it clear she was not thrilled by the idea.
Chanel West Coast Shares Name and Sweet Images of Her Baby Girl: 'Hello World!'
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week Chanel West Coast has revealed her baby girl's new name. The Ridiculousness co-host, 34, and her boyfriend Dom Fenison announced last Wednesday the birth of their daughter, and on Tuesday, unveiled her very own dedicated Instagram account. "Hello world! Welcome to my instagram 🎀," Bowie Breeze Fenison wrote, presumably with her parents' help, alongside a picture of her propped up for the camera, wearing a mostly pink outfit, including hat and pants. She also sported baby...
Justin Theroux Responds to Jennifer Aniston After She Speaks Out About Infertility Journey
Justin Theroux is showing his support for his former wife Jennifer Aniston. Aniston spoke out in a candid interview with Allure this week about the painful pregnancy rumors that plagued her for years, revealing that behind the scrutiny was a secret struggle with infertility. The Friends star, 53, shared an...
Kelsea Ballerini Hits CMA Awards Red Carpet in Bombshell Balenciaga Gown First Worn by Kim Kardashian
Kelsea Ballerini is nominated for single of the year and will perform alongside Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce at the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville Kelsea Ballerini stunned on the red carpet at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday — in a dress first worn by Kim Kardashian! Sporting extra-long, pin-straight blonde hair, Ballerini wore a long, bright blue Balenciaga dress with a high neckline, long sleeves, built-in gloves, cutout back and a short train from the label's fall/winter 2022 collection. She paired the look with transparent blue high heels. ...
All About Dodi Fayed, Princess Diana's Love Interest at the Time of Their Deaths
The couple dated for a few months before their untimely deaths in late August 1997 Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed's brief romance is being explored on The Crown. In season 5 of the Netflix series, actor Khalid Abdalla joins the cast as the Egyptian billionaire scion who was romantically involved with Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) in her final months. The couple dated for a few months before their untimely deaths in late August 1997, when their car crashed in Paris. As a result of the crash, Fayed and...
WHAS 11
Penny Knatchbull: Who is Prince Philip's Longtime Friend Featured in 'The Crown' Season 5?
Portrayed by Natascha McElhone, Penny Knatchbull is that latest real-life figure and friend of the royal family to be featured on The Crown. As creator Peter Morgan's historical drama about the British monarchy led by Queen Elizabeth II moves into the 1990s, season 5 shines a light on Penelope's friendship -- and possible romance -- with Prince Philip, which lasted until the Duke of Edinburgh's death in April 2021.
Pregnant Jenna Johnson Says She and Val Chmerkovskiy Have Had Baby Names 'Picked Out for 3 Years'
"Val actually picked out the name for our boy, so we have it," the Dancing with the Stars pro and mom-to-be told PEOPLE Jenna Johnson and husband Val Chmerkovskiy are ahead of the game when it comes to naming their kids. The professional dancer, 28, tells PEOPLE exclusively that the Dancing with the Stars couple selected names for their children long before she was pregnant with their first baby. "We actually have had a boy and a girl name picked out for three years now," the expecting mom shares. "Val actually picked out...
The incredible life of Mike Tindall, the Queen's grandson-in-law and reality TV star who says he once jokingly punched Prince Harry
Mike Tindall, a former rugby player and member of the royal family, is starring in the reality series, "I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!"
rsvplive.ie
Inside Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips' gorgeous family home on Princess Anne's estate
Mike Tindall has swapped his comfy bed for a sleeping bag as he roughs it in the Australian jungle on the current series of I'm a Celebrity. His current living arrangement is a far cry from home, where he lives with his wife Zara Phillips and their three kids on her mother Princess Anne's sprawling estate, Gatcombe Park in Gloucestershire.
