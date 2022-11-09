ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 adults, 5 children displaced as fire rips through Roslindale home

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Fifteen people were displaced from their home after a fire ripped through a multi-family residence in Roslindale Tuesday night.

District Chief Eric Vinitsky says they responded to a call for heavy flames in the rear of 3927 Washington Street around 5:45 p.m. The fire had spread through the back of the complex on the second and third floor.

There were no injuries reported, but 10 adults and 5 children were displaced as well as 4 cats.

Damage to the multi-family residence is estimated to be $750,000, according to fire officials.

The flames also caused minor damage to the outside of an adjacent building. District Chief Vinitsky credits fire crews for getting everyone out of the building and preventing the blaze from causing more damage to the surrounding homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

