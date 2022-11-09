ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

WDBJ7.com

Red kettle season is here; volunteers needed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tesa Price, Volunteer & Special Events Coordinator from the Salvation Army, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the Red Kettle campaign, which is now underway. She told us about the greatest need they are seeing this Red Kettle season and how they still...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Jamila Jana’a Gadson was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna area of Pittsylvania County. She’s 5...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
SALEM, VA
WSET

20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot

Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Valley Metro begins service at new bus station

ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Crews search for missing person in the James River

GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

School zone cameras now active in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Altavista, school zone cameras are now active. That means people caught speeding more than ten miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone will be issued a violation. The violations can be issued when flashing lights are on. The Altavista Police chief...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead

Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
GREENSBORO, NC
WDBJ7.com

Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
ROANOKE, VA

