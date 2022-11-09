Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSET
Deputies seeking help in identifying individual who is passing fake money: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual and vehicle. The vehicle deputies are seeking to identify is below:. According to deputies, the individual is passing fake money at Food Lion in Stanleytown. If anyone has information regarding...
WDBJ7.com
Red kettle season is here; volunteers needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tesa Price, Volunteer & Special Events Coordinator from the Salvation Army, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the Red Kettle campaign, which is now underway. She told us about the greatest need they are seeing this Red Kettle season and how they still...
WXII 12
Police looking for armed man who stole cash from store and ran away
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for the man behind a robbery in Greensboro. Officers were called to Super-S-Mart, a convenience store on East Bessemer Street at 5:04 p.m. on Saturday. Police said a man walked into the store with a gun and stole cash before running away. No...
WSLS
17-year-old girl missing out of Pittsylvania County
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in its search for a missing 17-year-old girl. Authorities say Jamila Jana’a Gadson was reported missing from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna area of Pittsylvania County. She’s 5...
WSET
Two individuals charged in credit card thefts: Police
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The City of Salem Police Department said they have made two arrests in connection with credit card thefts. According to police, 33-year-old, Alan Michael Niday of Salem and 30-year-old Alyssa Tabor Barnett of Vinton have been arrested in connection with a string of credit card thefts from the mail and the illegal use of those cards in the North District of the city.
WSET
20-year-old woman charged in Wyndhurst stabbing appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — 20-year-old Jada Hobbs appeared before a judge on Monday morning, after being arrested and charged with malicious wounding. Hobbs will be represented by a public defender and will have a bond hearing scheduled for later this week. She will appear back in court on January...
cbs17
‘This guy needs to be in jail’: Police ask for help finding thief who assaulted Hillsborough Home Depot worker
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been four weeks since a Hillsborough Home Depot employee was taken to the hospital after a thief police called a “menace to society” pushed him over during a shoplifting getaway. Gary Rasor, 83, spent his birthday in the hospital with several...
WSLS
Woman stabbed in Lynchburg on Wyndhurst Drive, suspect in custody: police
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A 19-year-old female was stabbed Sunday evening and the alleged suspect is in police custody, according to a press release. Around 5:40 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Wyndhurst Drive for a stabbing. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of...
WSLS
Roanoke police investigate multiple vehicles shot
Roanoke Police said around 8:40 Saturday night they got a call of shots fired in the 1300 block of Leon Street Northwest. When they police arrived on scene, they learned multiple vehicles were shot. Police said no one was hurt. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact police....
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested after stabbing in Wyndhurst area of Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Jada Nycole Hobbs, 20, was arrested without struggle and is charged with Malicious Wounding. She was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail and is being held on no bond. EARLIER STORY: Lynchburg Police are looking into a stabbing in the 700 block of Wyndhurst...
WSLS
Valley Metro begins service at new bus station
ROANOKE, Va. – Last year, Valley Metro announced that it had gotten a new home. Now, the Star City is one step closer to seeing the new transit become a reality. On Monday, Nov. 14, Valley Metro began service at the Third Street Station, which is located at the corner of Salem Avenue and 3rd Street in downtown Roanoke.
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in Lynchburg restaurant shooting death taken into custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The restaurant will be closed until further notice, according to a post made on its Facebook page. UPDATE: Suspect Derek Lewis was taken into custody around 2 p.m. Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida at the Jacksonville International Airport, according to Lynchburg Police. He is being held...
WDBJ7.com
Man dies after shooting at Lynchburg restaurant Friday night
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A man was shot dead and a suspect is still at large after fleeing on foot. Lynchburg Police responded at around 9:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Other callers reported a man had been shot. Citizens, along with first responders, tried to apply life saving measures to the victim.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community continues to show support for Iron and Ale family after Friday night shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is continuing to leave flowers, cards and other small gifts in front of the Iron and Ale restaurant as a show of love and support for the Iron and Ale family. 28-year-old Tyler Johnson was shot and killed at Iron and Ale Friday...
WSLS
Crews search for missing person in the James River
GLASGOW, Va. – Rescue crews are searching for a missing person after the discovery of an unmanned boat in the James River, according to Bedford County Special Operations Command. The Big Island Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post that around 12:17 p.m. on Saturday, crews were alerted...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg community comes together after fatal shooting at restaurant
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg community is mourning the loss of Tyler Johnson after Friday night’s shooting at the Iron and Ale Restaurant. Johnson was the son of the restaurant’s co-owners. “He welcomed people. He loved people. He was a kind kind young man, and he will...
WDBJ7.com
School zone cameras now active in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Altavista, school zone cameras are now active. That means people caught speeding more than ten miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone will be issued a violation. The violations can be issued when flashing lights are on. The Altavista Police chief...
WSET
Fatal shooting in Greensboro leaves one person dead
Greensboro — Greensboro Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead. Police arrived to Pearson St., and Ross Ave in reference to a shooting around 8:30 Friday night. When police arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Nicholas Martin suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin later died...
WDBJ7.com
Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County cleared
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash on Route 29S in Pittsylvania County is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened near Dry Bridge Road, and as of 5:56 a.m., the south right lane and right shoulder are...
