Jefferson County, MO

KMOV

Personal property bills jump by 20 percent

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Big Announcement Today in the City of Park Hills

(Park Hills) A big news announcement out of the city of Park Hills today. City Administrator Mark McFarland tells us what’s happening. McFarland tells us about his biggest accomplishment during his five and a half years as Park Hills city administrator. McFarland is also proud to say he helped...
PARK HILLS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

At least one horse dies in Fenton-area barn fire

At least one horse died after a fire destroyed a barn this morning, Nov. 10, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, Saline Valley Fire Protection District Chief Bob Dunn said. Saline Valley Fire was called at 12:52 a.m. about a fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, 310 Fiedler Lane. Firefighters...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees

Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
EUREKA, MO
Washington Missourian

Union plans to purchase rest of downtown block

The city of Union is planning to acquire the remainder of a lot across from City Hall that it looks to use in helping revitalize downtown. The board of aldermen approved the purchase of six large lots on the east, northwest and southwest part of the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust in August.
UNION, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Calendar of events Nov. 10-17

Medicare information presentation, 2 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd., Barnhart. Call Dan Bitza, 314-369-3576. Electronics recycling event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crystal City Public Library, 736 Mississippi Ave. Household appliances, computers, hand tools and gardening tools accepted. Fees for computer monitors, TV screens. Sponsors: Library, Capital Gains Recycling. Call 937-7166.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site

Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
FESTUS, MO
FOX2Now

Schnucks is opening a new kind of store in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., – Schnucks Markets, Inc. announced that they are opening a new type of store in Chesterfield. The 30,000 square foot “Eatwell Market” will be located at 220 THF Boulevard, and will be complete in 2023. The “Eatwell Market” by Schnucks is a place that emphasizes...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Life Story: Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro

Genevieve McRae was a source of amusement to just about anyone who knew her, her family says. “She was so quirky,” said son Michael McRae, 40, of Hillsboro. “She’d do something and everybody would start laughing while she was just looking around, going, ‘Whaaaaa?’. “She was...
HILLSBORO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Walk to raise awareness of substance use

The inaugural No Shame November 1-mile walk is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Northwest Jefferson County Sports Complex, 4900 Byrnesville Road, in House Springs. Sana Lake Recovery Center in Dittmer is sponsoring the event, which was created to help end the stigma associated with substance use disorders.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
khqa.com

Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'

ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
FARMINGTON, MO
kfmo.com

Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire

(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Cedar Hill man injured in motorcycle accident

An 81-year-old Cedar Hill man was thrown from a motorcycle he was riding after he reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle driving in front of him on Hwy. 67 before hit the back of a car. The accident happened north of I-55 in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
CEDAR HILL, MO

