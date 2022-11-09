Read full article on original website
Missouri personal property tax bills on the way, likely higher than years past
It's that time of year again when personal property tax bills might soon start showing up in your mailboxes. A friendly warning for Missouri car owners, your bill might be more expensive than years past.
KMOV
Personal property bills jump by 20 percent
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Personal property tax bills are hitting mailboxes and inboxes and many will be shocked to see the increase. “What we’re seeing in the City of St. Louis is about a 20 percent increase on average,” said Michael Dauphin, the assessor for the city. It’s...
mymoinfo.com
Big Announcement Today in the City of Park Hills
(Park Hills) A big news announcement out of the city of Park Hills today. City Administrator Mark McFarland tells us what’s happening. McFarland tells us about his biggest accomplishment during his five and a half years as Park Hills city administrator. McFarland is also proud to say he helped...
St. Louis is offering free firewood for residents
The City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry is offering free firewood to the City of St. Louis residents.
myleaderpaper.com
At least one horse dies in Fenton-area barn fire
At least one horse died after a fire destroyed a barn this morning, Nov. 10, in the Jefferson County portion of Fenton, Saline Valley Fire Protection District Chief Bob Dunn said. Saline Valley Fire was called at 12:52 a.m. about a fire at Sugar Creek Ranch, 310 Fiedler Lane. Firefighters...
KSDK
Amid continued radioactivity concerns at Jana Elementary, new study finds other chemicals nearby
FLORISSANT, Mo. — The years Kim Visintine had with her son Zach just weren’t enough. “We were blessed with him for six years of life," said Visintine, a former North County resident. Zach died from a rare brain tumor. “That is typically found in folks who've been exposed...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Popular ground landscape plant kills big trees
Don’t let the pretty little white flowers and bright berries fool you – winter creeper is a killer. Last week I was patrolling the woods behind my house, pulling little honeysuckle bushes. With the recent rains, it’s an outstanding late fall activity because their roots and all come out easily, and they are identifiable as the only green thing in the woods these days.
Washington Missourian
Union plans to purchase rest of downtown block
The city of Union is planning to acquire the remainder of a lot across from City Hall that it looks to use in helping revitalize downtown. The board of aldermen approved the purchase of six large lots on the east, northwest and southwest part of the property for $300,000 from the Susan C. Reed Trust in August.
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Nov. 10-17
Medicare information presentation, 2 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Jefferson County Library, 7479 Metropolitan Blvd., Barnhart. Call Dan Bitza, 314-369-3576. Electronics recycling event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Crystal City Public Library, 736 Mississippi Ave. Household appliances, computers, hand tools and gardening tools accepted. Fees for computer monitors, TV screens. Sponsors: Library, Capital Gains Recycling. Call 937-7166.
myleaderpaper.com
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
Voters don’t care about pot use – but they do care how it’s sold
“The most vocal opposition was from people who actually support recreational marijuana — but not this proposal,” one expert said.
Board of Aldermen President-Elect Megan Green tells KMOX what she plans to tackle first
Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green won the election for President of the Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, and she joined “The Show” on KMOX to talk about what the next few months will look like.
'You didn’t bring us one number': Hazelwood school board members demand sampling data from Jana preliminary results
FLORISSANT, Mo. — It's news one would be eager to hear: "There's no harm to students at your school when it comes to radioactive contamination." However, when this contradicts another recent report, it creates confusion and even more concerns. This is the case for Jana Elementary in Florissant, Missouri.
Schnucks is opening a new kind of store in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Mo., – Schnucks Markets, Inc. announced that they are opening a new type of store in Chesterfield. The 30,000 square foot “Eatwell Market” will be located at 220 THF Boulevard, and will be complete in 2023. The “Eatwell Market” by Schnucks is a place that emphasizes...
myleaderpaper.com
Life Story: Genevieve “Pa Pa” McRae, 79, of Hillsboro
Genevieve McRae was a source of amusement to just about anyone who knew her, her family says. “She was so quirky,” said son Michael McRae, 40, of Hillsboro. “She’d do something and everybody would start laughing while she was just looking around, going, ‘Whaaaaa?’. “She was...
myleaderpaper.com
Walk to raise awareness of substance use
The inaugural No Shame November 1-mile walk is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Northwest Jefferson County Sports Complex, 4900 Byrnesville Road, in House Springs. Sana Lake Recovery Center in Dittmer is sponsoring the event, which was created to help end the stigma associated with substance use disorders.
khqa.com
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 'starving dogs'
ST. LOUIS (KHQA) — Acting on a tip from a concerned citizen, the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued "nine starving dogs" from a property in Farmington, Missouri. The animal-rescue and disaster team said the animals were severely emaciated and suffering from skin...
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
kfmo.com
Rural Farmington Home Destroyed by Fire
(St. Francois County, MO) A residence on Possum Hollow Road south of Farmington is a total loss after a fire at the home Wednesday morning. Reports show Wolf Creek Firemen were called out at 7:35 am to the 1800 block of Possum Hollow. The building was completely involved with fire under the floor, and in the building and attic areas as well, and it took a couple of hours to get it under control. There was no one at home at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported. Wolf Creek received assistance from the Farmington, Big River Bonne Terre, Leadington, Fredericktown, Weingarten, and Perry County Rural fire departments. The Sate Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill man injured in motorcycle accident
An 81-year-old Cedar Hill man was thrown from a motorcycle he was riding after he reportedly swerved to miss a vehicle driving in front of him on Hwy. 67 before hit the back of a car. The accident happened north of I-55 in Festus, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.
