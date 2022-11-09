ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

KELOLAND TV

Are changes needed to voting in Minnehaha County?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you stand in line to vote in Minnehaha County on Nov. 8?. If you lived in Sioux Falls precinct 214 and voted at Eastside Baptist Church 6101 E. 49th St., there is a good chance you may have waited. In this precinct and...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tim Johnson wins battle against West Nile virus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s retired democratic senator Tim Johnson is finally home after a two-month-long battle against the West Nile virus- news first reported by The South Dakota Standard. Tim’s wife, Barb Johnson, said they decided to go public with the news of his...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion Plain Talk

Clay County Sheriff's Report

1:31 a.m. - A deputy responded to a report of an occupied vehicle left parked in the oncoming lane of the highway south of Irene. The deputy found the driver of the vehicle sleeping inside. The driver was arrested for DWI.
CLAY COUNTY, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Noem reelected; no recreational pot; holiday shopping

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, November 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather. Noem wins her second term in Pierre with 62% of the vote. Challengers Jamie Smith and Tracey Quint earned 35% and 3%, respectively.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

New walking bridge in Yankton dedicated on Monday

YANKTON, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The new walking bridge at Westside Park in Yankton was dedicated Monday. The Avera Health Foundation helped with the reconstruction of the pond, island and bridge with a two hundred-thousand-dollar donation. Mayor Stephanie Moser said it’s a major part of the park reconstruction. Moser says they appreciate...
YANKTON, SD
KFYR-TV

Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kynt1450.com

Runza Coming to Yankton

Yankton, South Dakota will represent the 90th location in the Runza® Restaurant chain. Donald Everett, Jr., President of Runza® National said, “We are proud to expand our store network and excited to bring a Runza® Restaurant to the area.”. This will be the first location in...
YANKTON, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Hilton DoubleTree coming to downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Downtown Sioux City will soon be home to a new hotel along Gordon Drive. The old Holiday Inn is being renovated into a DoubleTree by Hilton, according to the developers "TAPS Management" of Joplin, Missouri. The hotel will have 120 rooms when fully renovated, with...
SIOUX CITY, IA

