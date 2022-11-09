Read full article on original website
South Carolina gives GOP a ruby-red bright spot in midterms
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The crowd at South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s election night party chanted along with the Republican incumbent as he closed his victory speech with a Tim McGraw lyric: “I like it, I love it, I want some more of it.”. It was a...
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
Unsettled California races could tip US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The outcome in a string of closely matched California U.S. House races that could play into control of the chamber remained unsettled Friday, as millions of ballots remained uncounted in the nation's most populous state. More than a dozen races in the state remained in...
Democrat Val Hoyle wins US House seat in Oregon's 4th
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle has won the open U.S. House seat in Oregon’s 4th Congressional District, keeping it blue following the retirement of longtime Democratic incumbent Peter DeFazio. Hoyle defeated Republican Alek Skarlatos, who was making his second bid for the seat. The district includes...
Tight California races may determine US House control
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A string of too-early-to-call California U.S. House races remains in play and might end up determining whether Republicans seize control or Democrats hang on to power. With millions of votes still uncounted Wednesday across the nation’s most populous state, uncertainty remained for about a dozen...
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state's most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership on...
Police: No powder in envelope reported by candidate's office
PHOENIX (AP) — There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said. Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that “the state lab tested the items turned over to them,” The...
Calif. politicians killed slavery ban that passed in Tennessee, Alabama
This result went viral because of the unintentionally hilarious graphic that FOX13 Memphis posted on Twitter that read "YOU DECIDE/SLAVERY BANNED."
In red California, election deniers rant about fraud and promise they won't go away
REDDING, Calif. — A cold rain poured outside as Patty Plumb stood before the Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Election Day and — with a warm smile and a chipper voice — warned that the local voting system is rigged. Plumb had conducted a "citizen's audit"...
Odds are good for sequel to California sports betting effort
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The effort to legalize sports betting in California ran headlong into a typical challenge for competing ballot measures as each was battered in a torrent of negative advertising that doomed both to spectacular failure in the most expensive ballot race in U.S. history. Anytime voters...
Gas prices up in NJ, flat across US as oil prices fluctuate
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices rose in New Jersey and remained flat across the nation at large as fluctuating oil prices offset tighter supply and robust demand. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.93, up eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.45 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Can this San Francisco company's 'dad weed' get you high?
Pot this weak hasn't been around since "Friends" was on TV.
California pot companies sued for not getting smokers high enough
"This behavior is rampant in the industry and it was only a matter of time."
The Daily 11-11-22 Why has November been so cold?
The Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November. Many spots around the region recorded the lowest temperatures of the month so far on Friday morning, with inland valleys in the low-to-mid-30s and coastal locations in the 40s. Unfortunately, the National Weather Service said the cold is here to stay awhile. Forecasters expect a weak storm system to push into Northern California Friday night into Saturday, and there's a slight chance for light showers, especially in the North Bay. The system will bring in even more cold air. Here's something to look forward to: the best chance for a slight warmup comes next week.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibilities in dense fog ranging from 800 feet to as low. * WHERE...A portion of the San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
