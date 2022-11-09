Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Re-Elected

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody was re-elected this evening to another four-year term as the state’s chief legal officer.

“Thank you to the millions of voters who participated in our state’s open and transparent election process. I am honored to represent all Floridians who believe, as I do, that we deserve to live in a state where we back our men and women in blue and hold accountable those who prey on our most vulnerable, whether through human and drug trafficking, or senior scams and other fraudulent practices. These priorities will remain in sharp focus throughout my second term as your Attorney General, along with fighting against federal overreach, protecting our borders, combatting the fentanyl epidemic, and working toward a stronger, safer Florida. Thank you for the honor of serving Florida families, and those who call the Sunshine State home,” said Attorney General Moody.

Attorney General Moody joined Gov. Ron DeSantis , First Lady Casey DeSantis , and other local and statewide elected officials and supporters at the Tampa Convention Center on election night, where she thanked her campaign volunteers, staff, and donors whose strong support since she first announced her candidacy in September 2021 helped secure her second term in office.

Attorney General Ashley Moody, a fifth-generation Floridian, was born and raised in Plant City, Florida. She attended the University of Florida where she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting in addition to her law degree. She later attended Stetson University College of Law earning a Masters of Law in International Law.

She began her legal career with the law firm of Holland & Knight where she practiced commercial litigation. In her spare time, she volunteered assisting domestic violence victims seeking protection in court. She subsequently joined the United States Attorney’s Office prosecuting drug, firearm, and fraud offenses.

In 2006, at the age of thirty-one, Attorney General Moody became the youngest judge in Florida when she was elected Circuit Court Judge of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County.

On January 8, 2019, Attorney General Moody became Florida’s 38th Attorney General. Since taking office as Attorney General, Moody has been recognized as a national leader having served as a Commissioner on the Presidential Commission on Law Enforcement and the Administration of Justice.

She currently serves as the Chair of Florida’s Statewide Council on Human Trafficking and is leading efforts against the unlawful federal vaccine mandates, the lack of border enforcement by federal officials, and the harmful actions of Big Tech. General Moody is a tireless advocate and champion in protecting Floridians and their rights.

Attorney General Moody and her husband, Justin, a federal law enforcement agent, have two sons, Brandon and Connor.

