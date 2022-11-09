ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Democrat Joaquin Castro wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 20th Congressional District

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Joaquin Castro wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas’ 20th Congressional District.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

