Drake and 21 Savage continue their spoof rollout with an SNL-style visual featuring Michael B. Jordan for “On Some BS” off their joint album Her Loss. The rollout for Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss has been filled with them making fun of traditional album rollouts. When Drake posted a Vogue cover featuring him and 21, fans flocked to newsstands until they realized it wasn’t there. The faux magazine was given out for free in select cities and the inside featured traditional ads spoofed by the rappers. They continued with a fake Tiny Desk performance and a fake Howard Stern interview as well. While the rollout might have been lost on some, the first visual helps make sense of it all.

5 DAYS AGO