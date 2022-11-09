Read full article on original website
Drake Slammed With Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit For Copying Vogue Cover
Drake and 21 Savage are under fire from the iconic magazine after impersonating a magazine cover on promotional materials for their new joint album.
Vogue sues Drake, 21 Savage for $4M over faux fashion magazine promo
Vogue takes fashion seriously. The iconic fashion magazine’s publisher, Condé Nast, has filed a $4 million lawsuit against Drake and rapper 21 Savage — after the duo created faux issues of Vogue with themselves on the cover to promote their new album “Her Loss.”. The legit-looking...
Fake Vogue Magazine Cover Could Cost Drake and 21 Savage $4M
The rapper Drake has made waves in the media thanks to a fake media campaign intended to promote his new album with fellow artist 21 Savage. While the campaign included a number of falsely staged interviews and appearances, one magazine isn’t happy about the fake Drake ads. Vogue magazine has sued rappers Drake and 21 Savage in response.
Welp: Drake & 21 Savage Ordered By Federal Judge To Stop Promoting Fake Vogue Cover
A federal judge has issued a restraining order for Drake and 21 Savage to cease the promotion and use of their fake Vogue cover. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss is causing chaos at every turn. From the lyrics slandering your favorite public figures to the album’s faux rollout, it’s got people stressed. Some people like Howard Stern found out they were used in the faux rollout and enjoyed it.
'Vogue' has 'an easy case' in lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage, experts say
Legal experts believe the publisher of Vogue magazine has a strong case in a trademark lawsuit that could cost rappers 21 Savage and Drake millions. In the days leading up to the release of the duo's collab album, Her Loss, rappers 21 Savage and Drake shared photos of — and later distributed — copies of a fake Vogue featuring them on the cover. On Monday, Vogue publisher Condé Nast filed a 30-page lawsuit alleging that the creation of a "counterfeit version of perhaps one of the most carefully curated covers in all of the publication business" violated the media company's trademark rights.
Drake and 21 Savage continue their spoof rollout with an SNL-style visual featuring Michael B. Jordan for “On Some BS” off their joint album Her Loss. The rollout for Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss has been filled with them making fun of traditional album rollouts. When Drake posted a Vogue cover featuring him and 21, fans flocked to newsstands until they realized it wasn’t there. The faux magazine was given out for free in select cities and the inside featured traditional ads spoofed by the rappers. They continued with a fake Tiny Desk performance and a fake Howard Stern interview as well. While the rollout might have been lost on some, the first visual helps make sense of it all.
Drake and 21 Savage Sued for Millions Over Fake Vogue Cover
Drake and 21 Savage are being sued for millions for the fake Vogue cover the rap duo decided to use as part of their promotional rollout for their new album, Her Loss. On Monday (Nov. 8), Vogue's parent company, Condé Nast, filed a hefty trademark infringement lawsuit with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against both Drake and 21 Savage, claiming that the rappers' unauthorized use of the famed fashion magazine to promote their new album, Her Loss, was "deliberately deceptive." Condé Nast is suing Drake, 21 Savage and Hiltzik Strategies, the PR firm for Drake, for $4 million in statutory damages.
