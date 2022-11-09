Read full article on original website
kmxt.org
4 takeaways from Alaska’s election night results
Election Day is over in Alaska, and enough dust has settled to call some high-interest contests, and to know what to watch for in unresolved races as more ballots are counted. This is Alaska’s first ranked choice general election. With the caveats that the results so far are unofficial, incomplete and just include first place votes, here are four takeaways from Alaska’s election night results.
My Clallam County
Here's how ranked choice voting will decide Alaska's Senate race
(WASHINGTON) — Two days after the midterms, the Senate races in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada remain undecided. With Georgia headed toward a runoff in December and Arizona and Nevada still counting votes, Alaska is moving to ranked choice voting to determine its winner. None of the candidates in...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska lawmakers look at election results and ponder policies, politics and personalities in coalition discussions
Alaska lawmakers are starting to think about picking teams, in a way, as early election results show who won their races, who’s likely to win and how like-minded legislators might form groups to advance their agendas. With nearly every seat in the Alaska Legislature up for election this year,...
Delta Discovery
Write-in candidate Naneng concedes in Alaska House District 38 race
Candidate Myron P. Naneng Sr. who ran a write-in campaign for the Alaska Legislature House District 38 has submitted this letter of concession on Thursday, November 10th, 2022. I, Myron P Naneng, Sr., with this letter would like to congratulate CJ McCormick for his recent election to be the representative...
kinyradio.com
Here’s what’s happening with Alaska’s vote count
Laraine Derr feeds ballots through a scanner on Wednesday, June 15 at the office of the Alaska Division of Elections in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) (Alaska Beacon) - There have been a lot of questions about how far along the Alaska Division of Elections is in counting the ballots for the election that ended on Tuesday.
kdlg.org
Dunleavy poised to win Alaska governor’s race
Incumbent Republican Mike Dunleavy is leading in Alaska’s governor race, capturing just over 50% of first-place votes tallied so far. The state Division of Elections had counted about 217,000 ballots by Wednesday afternoon, with all but two physical polling precincts reporting. Precincts in Chevak and Gambell remain outstanding. More absentee and overseas ballots will be added to the tally over the coming days.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Your vote counts - When you can expect final election results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - 2022 has seen an unusually long election season in Alaska and with the new ranked-choice voting system, citizens will have to wait a while longer to know some of the final election results. Alaskans have been called to the polls 4 separate times this year. With...
kcaw.org
As absentee/early votes come in, Stedman and Himschoot likely to claim seats in the next legislature
With about half of absentee and early ballots now in for some Alaska districts following Tuesday’s election, Rebecca Himschoot and Bert Stedman appear likely to represent Sitka and Petersburg and outlying communities in the new legislative session in Juneau this January. Stedman’s Senate District also includes Ketchikan and surrounding communities, and his lead over his challenger will almost certainly hold.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, November 11, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Congressional candidates Kelly Tshibaka and Sarah Palin cast doubt on Alaska’s...
alaskareporter.com
In Alaska, voters reject once-in-a-decade constitutional convention question
Alaskans went to the polls Tuesday to answer a once-in-a-decade ballot measure question: Shall there be a constitutional convention? Their answer was a resounding “No.”. With 96% of precincts reporting, only 30.2% of Alaskans had voted yes, while 69.8% voted against the measure. .link-button { border-radius: 5px; border-color: #333;...
kdlg.org
Alaskans say no to constitutional convention
Alaskans have overwhelmingly said no to holding a constitutional convention. With nearly all precincts reporting, voters opposed the convention by more than 2-1, according to election results. About 70% of voters said no to a convention while about 30% said yes. The Division of Elections will be tallying absentee and overseas ballots for several more days before results are expected to be certified on Nov. 29.
kinyradio.com
Initial election results released in 2022 Alaska General Election
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Election has released the first wave of unofficial results in this year's general election. As of 2:38 pm Wednesday, 400 precincts out of 402 have reported, and 217,550 votes have been counted. Still to be counted is Chevak and Gambell. In the...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
alaskapublic.org
In preliminary results, Democrats appear likely to flip two Alaska Senate seats
Moderate Republicans and Democrats appeared likely to win several seats in the Alaska Senate from more conservative Republican incumbents and challengers Tuesday night, increasing the odds that the Alaska Senate will be controlled by a bipartisan coalition in January. If Election Day trends hold, Democrats would gain two seats from...
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
alaskasnewssource.com
Low test scores plague Alaska schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - New data from a spring 2022 assessment shows that Alaska students are falling under grade-level proficiencies in math, science and English. These latest test scores continue to show a trend of low test scores across the state. According to the Department of Education and Early Development,...
Why AP called the Oregon governor race for Tina Kotek
WASHINGTON (AP) — There were no signs that Republican Christina Drazan was improving on her vote totals over recent days that would have enabled her to overtake Democrat Tina Kotek in the Oregon governor’s race. That’s what led the AP to call the race Thursday night for Kotek...
alaskafish.news
Alaska’s statewide 2022 salmon harvest had lower harvest, higher value
Alaska’s 2022 statewide salmon harvest came in almost exactly as predicted and while the catch was down 31% from the previous year, the dock side value increased by nearly 12% to $720.4 million. A preliminary wrap up of the 2022 season by the Alaska Dept. of Fish and Game...
Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count
In votes counted through early Wednesday morning, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy appeared on pace for re-election to a second four-year term. Dunleavy, a Republican, built a substantial lead over challengers Democrat Les Gara, independent Bill Walker and Republican Charlie Pierce, holding 51.6% of Tuesday’s 206,486 first-choice votes. If Dunleavy’s vote share stays above 50%, he […] The post Dunleavy appears headed to re-election, may head off ranked choice count appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
kinyradio.com
Republicans lead in majority of Alaska House seats, with potential for more
(Alaska Beacon) - Ranked choice voting results may add to the Republican lead, with implications for House leadership. Republicans led 21 of the 40 races for Alaska state House seats in preliminary results early Wednesday morning and have a chance to take additional leads as more votes are counted and ranked choice sorting takes place.
