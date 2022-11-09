Plomin prevails over retired Lexington police officer in Lexington District 12

In Urban County Council District 12, incumbent Kathy Plomin, who has worked for various nonprofits and was a former executive at WKYT, won over Raymond Alexander, a retired Lexington police officer.

Plomin received 5,711 votes, or 73 percent. Alexander received 2,091 votes, or 27 percent.

Plomin was first elected in 2016.

“I am looking forward to representing the 12th district for another two years,” Plomin said Tuesday night. “I feel that in my past six years I have worked hard to represent the priorities of the district which includes many land use issues and concerns. Growth should be respected and smart.”

District 12 includes the Blue Grass Airport, the Kentucky Horse Park, Paris Pike, Athens and some portions of Tates Creek Road. Plomin is currently in the sixth year of three consecutive two-year terms.

An issue and challenge for the 12th District is the ongoing pressure on the expansion of the urban services boundary. The boundary was created in 1958 to protect rural assets that are recognized world-wide and reflect the important brands of thoroughbred horses, farmland and natural resources that translates into significant economic impact.

The council will be approving a 5-year comprehensive plan in the next few months and an expansion of the Urban Service Boundary is always on the table for consideration.

The 12th District will be greatly impacted by the expansion, and Plomin opposes that decision at this time.

Plomin raised $9,229.74 and spent $900.17, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Alexander said the Urban Service Boundary should be expanded because Lexington needs more housing between Winchester Road and the southern split of 1-75.

He said horse farms shouldn’t be touched but the Urban Service Boundary should be expanded, because people are looking for more housing in Lexington. He said more affordable housing should be built in Lexington and he thinks building more housing in general would help that.

Alexander did not have to file election finance reports because he raised less than $3,000. He did not immediately comment Tuesday night.