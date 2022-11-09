ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Plomin prevails over retired Lexington police officer in Lexington District 12

By Valarie Honeycutt Spears
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

In Urban County Council District 12, incumbent Kathy Plomin, who has worked for various nonprofits and was a former executive at WKYT, won over Raymond Alexander, a retired Lexington police officer.

Plomin received 5,711 votes, or 73 percent. Alexander received 2,091 votes, or 27 percent.

Plomin was first elected in 2016.

“I am looking forward to representing the 12th district for another two years,” Plomin said Tuesday night. “I feel that in my past six years I have worked hard to represent the priorities of the district which includes many land use issues and concerns. Growth should be respected and smart.”

District 12 includes the Blue Grass Airport, the Kentucky Horse Park, Paris Pike, Athens and some portions of Tates Creek Road. Plomin is currently in the sixth year of three consecutive two-year terms.

An issue and challenge for the 12th District is the ongoing pressure on the expansion of the urban services boundary. The boundary was created in 1958 to protect rural assets that are recognized world-wide and reflect the important brands of thoroughbred horses, farmland and natural resources that translates into significant economic impact.

The council will be approving a 5-year comprehensive plan in the next few months and an expansion of the Urban Service Boundary is always on the table for consideration.

The 12th District will be greatly impacted by the expansion, and Plomin opposes that decision at this time.

Plomin raised $9,229.74 and spent $900.17, according to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance.

Alexander said the Urban Service Boundary should be expanded because Lexington needs more housing between Winchester Road and the southern split of 1-75.

He said horse farms shouldn’t be touched but the Urban Service Boundary should be expanded, because people are looking for more housing in Lexington. He said more affordable housing should be built in Lexington and he thinks building more housing in general would help that.

Alexander did not have to file election finance reports because he raised less than $3,000. He did not immediately comment Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

2nd fatal wreck in Lexington on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A man died Friday in a car accident in Lexington Friday. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 71-year-old Alan Eugene Reece was involved in a vehicle accident around 5:15 p.m. on Newtown Pike. Reece died from multiple blunt-force injuries. Another man died Friday...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man dies in vehicle accident in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man died Friday morning after a crash on I-64 and Haley Pike in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office said 55-year-old Geoffrey Culbertson died from multiple blunt force injuries after being taken to the UK Medical Center. According to Lexington police, the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate overnight homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting in Lexington early Saturday morning. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Darby Creek at around 2:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man that was suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers reported his injuries as life-threatening, and he was hospitalized. Multiple shell casings and a handgun were located at the scene.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man charged in connection with Lexington murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is now facing charges in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 37-year-old Jonathan Lockhart is accused of fatally shooting 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks back in September at Phoenix Apartments. We’re told Lockhart was in the Fayette County Detention Center on charges unrelated to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington

Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Pedestrian shoots at car that hit him in Lexington. Two pedestrians are facing charges after they shot at a car that hit them in Lexington. Nov. 10, Seasonal jobs, tobacco use up, and toad...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

One person missing after car goes into Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person remains missing after a car went into the Kentucky River near Old Richmond Road. Lexington Fire Major John Walters says a car went off the road and into the river by Proud Mary’s BBQ around 9:42 p.m. Friday. Two men were found on...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Murder suspect arrested in Frankfort

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man suspected of murder was arrested in Frankfort, on Wednesday. Police arrested 30-year-old Kai Lasana. Lasana was wanted out of Roanoke, Virginia for Murder, Use of a Firearm During a Felony, and Burglary for an incident that occurred in July 2019. Earlier this week, members...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington elects diverse new Urban County Council

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Urban County Council will look much different in the new year with several first-time council members. Five of the 12 district representatives are newly elected and two of the three council-at-large. The new faces joining the council are also some of the most diverse...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's. Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

UK's Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call

University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made to Boyd Hall, the same dorm where a now-former UK student is accused of attacking a desk clerk while using racial slurs. UK’s Boyd Hall receives threatening phone call. University of Kentucky police are investigating a threatening call made...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHAS11

First woman's statue unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol

FRANKFORT, Ky. — History was made in Frankfort on Thursday as the first permanent monument of a woman was unveiled in the Kentucky State Capitol. Nettie Depp was an educator and teacher advocate in the early 1900s. She was elected as the superintendent of Barren County Schools in 1913, seven years before women had the right to vote.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
14K+
Followers
622
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy