Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVAL

Eugene street levy passes with 65% of the vote

EUGENE, Ore. — For the fourth time, the Eugene street bond has been passed by local voters. After being on the ballot in 2008, 2012, and 2017, the levy passed once again, ensuring funding for street repair projects around Eugene. With the current levy and its projects expected to expire by the end of 2023, Ballot Measure 20-333 designates over $60 million dollars in funds for 42 new street repair projects, and other transportation projects.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Lane County continues to process ballots

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Elections Office continues to count ballots today. Devon Ashbridge, a county spokesperson says that over 161-thousand ballots were processed Tuesday. Most of those came from the county's 21 official drop-boxes, but they are still expecting more from mail-in voters. Ashbridge says this...
kezi.com

November 2022 local ballot measure results

Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Efforts underway in Oregon to restore veterans' legacies

SALEM, Ore. — When Donna Neufeld passed away in 2011, she’d been looking for her lost brother Ulysses Brown for 25 years. Her daughter, Linda Gillespie-Ripley, says she spoke of him frequently until the day she passed away, never knowing his remains had been collecting dust in a Roseburg, Oregon funeral home attic just a mere 150 miles from her home in Yreka, California.
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District

Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Springfield business awarded medallion for helping veterans find jobs

A Springfield business is celebrating Veterans' Day with a boost. Aggregate Resource Industries, LLC (ARI) was awarded the 2022 Hire Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor. ARI is a family-owned business that focuses on projects, ranging from traditional hard rock drilling...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

Community Access Center at Valley River reopens

Lane County Public Health's Community Access Center has reopened, Wednesday, since it's temporary closure. The center had closed October 21. The closure also provided an opportunity for the access center to receive a new provider and prepare to offer additional services to clients. The improvements of the Community Access Center...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Linn County Sheriff's Office 'is NOT going to be enforcing magazine capacity limits'

LINN COUNTY, Ore. — Linn County Sheriff Michelle Duncan released a statement Wednesday regarding Ballot Measure 114. "Unfortunately, we are seeing the passage of Ballot Measure 114," Duncan said in the release on social media, "which creates a required permitting system in order to purchase firearms AND bans gun magazines capable of holding more than 10 rounds. This is a terrible law for gunowners, crime victims, and public safety."
LINN COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
KVAL

Watch: 71st Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade

ALBANY, Ore. — The 71st annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade starts Friday at 11:00 a.m., but parade-goers have started the festivities early by claiming their spots along the parade route Thursday evening with blankets and chairs. We spoke with Albany resident David Bushnell as he waited for the...
LINN COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SKARLATOS CONCEDES RACE FOR 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Alex Skarlatos has conceded his run for office in the 4th Congressional District. Thursday night the Roseburg Republican released a statement that said, “The Associated Press has just called my race, and I want to congratulate my opponent, Val Hoyle”. Skarlatos said, “I also want to thank all...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PUBLIC DEFECATION

Roseburg Police cited a man for public defecation on Monday afternoon. An RPD report said at 4:20 p.m. an employee at the Public Safety Center witnessed the 29-year old California man pull his pants down near the front doors of the building, then walk west on Southeast Douglas Avenue. When officers went outside, they saw a large pile of human feces on the ground where the suspect had pulled his pants down.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Public's help sought in fire behind east Salem Safeway

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help with information on how a fire started behind the Safeway in east Salem in October. The sheriff's office says that at 4:00 a.m. on Monday, October 3, a reported fire involving some bushes quickly spread to a travel trailer at a nearby RV park behind the Safeway at 3380 Lancaster Dr NE in east Salem. No one was hurt.
SALEM, OR

