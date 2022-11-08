ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Letter to the Editor: In Praise of a Good Book

Two good photography books have arrived on my doorstep this year. The June arrival was by Annie Leibovitz about her portraits and her working methods, The Second and more important book is by Jeff McGuiness of St. Michaels. Jeff’s book: “Bear Me Into Freedom” is about the conditions of slavery in Talbot County and his time as a slave, as seen through the eyes and words of Frederick Douglass; and more importantly, his emotions.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
Mid-Shore Pro Bono Recognizes Top Volunteer Attorneys

Mid-Shore Pro Bono joined the Oct. 23-29 National Celebration of Pro Bono by recognizing its volunteer attorneys for their work providing access to legal representation for civil matters and the public good. Mid-Shore Pro Bono includes a growing network of more than 150 volunteer lawyers ensuring access to the legal system and providing free or reduced-fee legal services for those who need legal help on the Eastern Shore.
EASTON, MD
DGH Foundation Funds Automatic CPR Equipment for Cambridge Emergency Department

The UM Shore Medical Center at Cambridge just received a new, automatic cardiopulmonary resuscitation machine for its Emergency Department. The machine, called the LUCAS Device, cost more than $16,000 and its purchase was funded by the Dorchester General Hospital Foundation. The LUCAS device improves the quality of chest compressions and...
CAMBRIDGE, MD

