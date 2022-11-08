Two good photography books have arrived on my doorstep this year. The June arrival was by Annie Leibovitz about her portraits and her working methods, The Second and more important book is by Jeff McGuiness of St. Michaels. Jeff’s book: “Bear Me Into Freedom” is about the conditions of slavery in Talbot County and his time as a slave, as seen through the eyes and words of Frederick Douglass; and more importantly, his emotions.

TALBOT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO