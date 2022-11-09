Read full article on original website
Assemblyman Rooney Retiring
Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney (R-40) has announced that he will be retiring from the New Jersey General Assembly at the end of the current legislative term. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months, as our family has grown and my business interests have diversified,” said Assemblyman Rooney. “I have spent the last 27+ years of my life in public service. As my time and attention are pulled in different directions, I have come to the decision to finish my legislative term and then turn my focus to those new opportunities. I pledge to my constituents in Bergen, Essex, Morris, and Passaic Counties that I will complete this term with the same commitment I always have given to providing accessible constituent services and voting based on fiscally conservative principles over the next fourteen months.”
2022 General Election: The biggest winners and losers in Hudson County
Yesterday was an “off-year” mid-term election in Hudson County, where Congress was on top of the ballot and little else in most municipalities besides school board races. Let’s take a look at the biggest local winners and losers. WINNERS. Rob Menendez. Certainly, he was given a golden...
Orthodox community shows its strength by toppling Democrats
New York politicians have long courted the Orthodox Jewish vote in areas like Brooklyn and Orange and Rockland counties. On Tuesday, the community proved its strength by helping Republican candidates pull off a series of stunning upsets. The Orthodox Jewish community overwhelmingly supported Republican Lee Zeldin, who promised to protect...
DiVincenzo wins re-election in Essex County
The New Jersey Globe projects that Democrat Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. has won a massive landslide re-election against Republican Adam Kraemer to capture his sixth term as Essex County Executive, a victory that comes after restoring Essex County’s bond rating to AA- and personally managing one of the state’s most successful vaccination programs during the COVID-19 crisis.
Clark, NJ just proved it welcomes racists (Opinion)
So I guess we can only conclude that the majority of voters in Clark have no moral problem with racism. They just re-elected all four incumbent Republican Township Council members up for re-election on Tuesday. Frank G. Mazzarella, Patrick O’Connor, Steven M. Hund and Brian P. Toal. Sure, some...
Norwood, De la Torre, Grana win Hoboken ed board seats; Fife leads in Harrison mayoral race
A Hoboken slate of Board of Education candidates that painted the race as a referendum on the opposition’s Trump-ness swept to victory Tuesday night. The Leadership That Listens team — Leslie Norwood, Antonio Graña and Alex de la Torre Jr. — defeated the Kids First Team of Pavel Sokolov, Cindy Wiegand and Donna Magen, as well as two unaffiliated candidates in a race that turned ugly as the calendar turned to November.
Gusciora leads big in Trenton; many council seats up in the air
Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora has a huge lead in his bid for a second term, putting him in a dominant position against two of his longtime foes, Council President Kathy McBride and Councilwoman Robin Vaughn, in the city’s nonpartisan election. According to numbers from the Mercer County Clerk’s office,...
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
‘Education Matters’ slate wins in Jersey City school board election
The Education Matters slate, with the backing of the local teacher’s union, has prevailed in the race for the Jersey City Board of Education. The slate consisted of returning incumbent Noemi Velazquez, an incumbent who ran on the opposing slate for her first term, Christopher Tisdale, a teacher who’s a newcomer to politics and Afaf Muhammed, an independent candidate from last year.
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
BREAKING: Jackson Mayor Michael Reina wins re-election; Swung by Frum Vote [VICTORY SPEECH]
Jackson Mayor Michael Reina won re-election by approximately 1,100 votes, with overwhelming support from the Frum community. Approximately 3,000 votes for Reina came from the Frum community, putting him over the top.
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
Jersey City mayor wins redevelopment fight, rips nonprofit
The mayor of Jersey City is declaring victory in a development fight next to Berry Lane Park, and publicly ripping the opposition to boot. Steven Fulop announced Thursday the redevelopment of a former industrial site at 417 Communipaw Avenue could move forward after the Superior Court dismissed a lawsuit challenging the project.
Perth Amboy council race will go to runoff
The race for three seats on the Perth Amboy City Council will head to a runoff, with a slate backed by Mayor Helmin Caba facing off against a rival slate embroiled in a bribery scandal. Caba’s slate, which includes Councilwoman Milady Tejeda (15.0%), Kenneth Puccio (15.4%), and Hailey Cruz (152.%),...
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
Red Wave that eluded the national map does appear on Long Island
MINEOLA — Prior to Election Day, there had been a lot of talk in conservative political and media circles about a nationwide red wave. While it hasn’t exactly come to pass, overall gains in congressional seats by Republicans have been helped by a total change in representation on Long Island. All four congressional districts serving […]
Democrats in Southern Brooklyn: ‘Our Party Didn’t Even Put Up a Fight’
The red wave that fell short nationally and statewide engulfed Democrats in south Brooklyn on Tuesday, with Republicans close to claiming multiple seats in the state Senate and Assembly. Even as Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, beat Republican Lee Zeldin in Brooklyn by 42 points, she lost in Bensonhurst, a...
‘This was my life...Now it’s ruined’: Controversy sparks over election of new CB1 district manager
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The first in-person Community Board 1 meeting since the pandemic turned controversial and heated over the selection of a new district manager to replace the late Joseph Carroll, who died in April at the age of 74 following a brief illness. Carroll was one of...
15 Best Things to Do in West Orange, NJ
West Orange is a suburban paradise in Essex County, New Jersey. It’s well known for many things, such as its beautiful environment, warm community, and historically famous residents. The township is a great place to visit if you’re looking to get away from the chaos of the city and...
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
