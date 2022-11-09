Read full article on original website
pointloma-obmonthly.com
With perhaps a half-million ballots left to count, final San Diego County election results may take a week
The registrar of voters office projects voter turnout of 60 percent and has counted about half of the number of ballots it expects. With San Diego County officials still counting hundreds of thousands of mail ballots, final results in some close races — such as the city of San Diego’s Measures B and C — might not be known for a week or so.
NBC San Diego
Midterm Election Results Drop: Tight San Diego County Races Come Closer
When the last poll closed on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m., much of San Diego County's 2022 midterm election ballot counting took off. Some races -- like the measure on solid waste management and the Midway height limit -- were too close to call during the first election results drop, which came down on Tuesday, election night.
San Diego County voters must wait until 5 pm Thursday for election results
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters have cast their ballots for the 2022 Midterm Elections. They will now have to wait nearly two days before they receive word on just who may or may not win that race. According to the San Diego Registrar of Voters, the office...
Mayor Gloria issuing an executive order to deal with fentanyl crisis
SAN DIEGO — Mayor Todd Gloria announced Thursday, November 10, that he's issuing an executive order this month to deal with the growing fentanyl crisis in San Diego. He made the announcement during a joint news conference with several local law enforcement officials including the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Attorney's Office, San Diego Police Department, San Diego Sheriff's Department, and San Diego Fire Rescue.
'I've never seen the suffering' | Nearly 500 homeless people have died so far in San Diego County this year alone
The number only reflects those who were examined by the Medical Examiner's Officer. The number is likely much higher. Nearly 500 people living on the streets and in vehicles in San Diego County died so far this year and were examined by the Medical Examiner's Office. According to data obtained...
californiaglobe.com
Post Election, San Diego City Council Will Be Completely Democrat, Alarming Many
Following the election on Tuesday, the San Diego City Council shifted from being majority 8-1 Democratic to fully 9-0 Democrat, worrying many in the city that a lack of any conservative voice may lead to greater controversies and new measures unpalatable for many voters. For years, Republicans had been a...
New survey reveals City of San Diego employees are not so satisfied with their job
SAN DIEGO — Morale of city employees is down citywide but none more so than San Diego firefighters and police officers, according to the city of San Diego's annual Employee Sentiment Workforce Report. On Monday, November 14, the city council will discuss the findings of the workforce sentiment report....
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Veterans Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both the city and...
San Diego County offices to close for Veterans Day holiday
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed November 11 for Veterans Day. All County and state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Friday and will resume normal hours Saturday. Vaccinations are still available through healthcare providers and at pharmacies. Limited County-affiliated COVID-19 testing sites will be open on Friday. See which sites will be open on the testing schedule.
Coast News
Blackburn wins Carlsbad mayor’s race in landslide, Bhat-Patel headed to second term
CARLSBAD — Voters have elected Councilman Keith Blackburn as the city’s next mayor in a landslide victory over challenger Mike Curtin, early returns show. Blackburn garnered 22,586 votes, or 70% of ballots returned, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. Curtin has received 9,910 votes or 30%, as of Friday morning.
McCann takes early lead in race for Chula Vista mayor
City Councilmember John McCann has built an early lead in the Chula Vista mayoral race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Vista
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk man.
KPBS
San Diegans approve Measure H
More than 60% of San Diego voters said yes to Measure H. The approval allows the city to open parks and rec facilities to childcare businesses. Plus, the San Diego City Council is considering new regulations to protect renters. Council President Sean Elo-Rivera says part of what motivates him to help others is his own experience with eviction. Later, some takeaways from the the midterm election. And, California voters’ approval of Proposition 28 guarantees as much as $1billion from the state budget every school year for arts education without raising taxes. Later, Mexican artist Hugo Crosthwaite is being honored this weekend in Washington DC. His portrait of Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, was unveiled at the National Portrait Gallery Thursday. And finally, the Coronado Island Film Festival kicked off its 7th year Wednesday with “Empire of Light” at the Village Theater. Film critic Leonard Maltin returns to host the festival's Industry Awards at the Hotel del Coronado’s Crown Room.
San Diego Measure C Election Results | Remove Midway height limit
SAN DIEGO — Those living in the city of San Diego voted on Measure C in the November 8, 2022 general election to decide if the Midway District should be excluded from the current 30-foot height limit on buildings in the coastal zone. Measure C Live Election Results. A...
San Diego County non-profit empowers female veterans, giving them the tools to succeed
VISTA, Calif. — Women have been serving in the military since the Revolutionary War, yet many feel their service is overlooked by their male counterparts. Advocates for female veterans say that feeling of not being recognized can make it harder to transition into civilian life. “Whenever we go to...
San Diego County Cannabis Tax Measure Poised to Pass
A proposal to impose a tax on medical and recreational cannabis businesses operating in San Diego County’s unincorporated areas to raise money for health care, fire safety, parks and other government services appeared to be headed for victory Wednesday. Measure A maintained a nearly 15-point margin of support as...
NBC San Diego
San Diegans Voted on Trash Pickup, Height Limits, Marijuana Taxes & More. Here's the 2022 Election Results
Here are the election results for some of San Diego County's biggest local ballot measures:. Early returns are trending favorable for the passage of this ballot measure. If passed, this would support a cannabis sales tax of 6% for retail, 3% for distribution, 2% for testing, cultivation at 3% or $10 (inflation adjustable) per canopy square foot, and 4% for other businesses.
kusi.com
State and local San Diego election results
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Gov. Gavin Newsom won retention of his position two minutes after polls closed. Alex Padilla (D) took won the open senate seat.
Election 2022: Results of key local races
Here are running vote totals in races and issues in the Nov. 8 general election of key local interest in the La Jolla area.
Candidates declare victory in San Diego Unified school board races
Two union-backed San Diego Unified school board candidates have declared victory in races where they hold sizable leads, but one of their opponents isn’t giving up yet. Late Thursday, Shana Hazan, an organizational consultant and former teacher, and Cody Petterson, an environmental aide to a county supervisor, declared victory over their competitors in a conversation with inewsource. However, Becca Williams, a Texas charter school founder competing against Petterson, said votes are still outstanding and she’s not calling the race yet.
CBS 8
