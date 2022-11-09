Kendall Jenner Sparkles At The CFDA Awards In A White Sequined Dress—We're Speechless!

Splash News

Kendall Jenner made an angelic entrance at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City this week while donning a glistening white gown. The supermodel, 27, graced the event’s red carpet in a sparkling white maxi dress by Khaite and flaunted her toned figure with the help of its plunging neckline, waist emphasis and flowing skirt. The Kardashians star also stepped out in matching ‘Linden’ open-toe sandal heels that also drew eyes to her trim frame.

Kendall Jenner’s Glamorous White Khaite Look

Jenner’s dress featured thin, sultry straps, a décolletage-bearing v-neck, and a plethora of sparkles that helped outline her epic curves. The 818 Tequila mogul wore her long, brown tresses down, parted in the center and styled into loose waves. As for her makeup look, Jenner rocked black liner, mascara, ample rosy blush along her high cheekbones, and a glossy dark pink lip to pull it all together.

Jenner posed for photos at the Casa Cipriani-held soiree along with Khaite founder and creative director, Catherine Holstein, who was named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year.

The Kardashians’ CFDA Outfits

Jenner was later joined at the star-studded ceremony by her older sisters Kim Kardashian, 42, who donned a skintight black PVC Dolce & Gabbana gown (and who accepted the Innovation Award for Skims presented by Amazon fashion), Khloé Kardashian, 38, who wore a bronze cut-out LaQuan Smith dress, her younger sister Kylie Jenner, 25, who arrived in a Mugler frock with a translucent mesh neckline and black velvet skirt, and her mother Kris Jenner, 67, who rocked a black satin Schiaparelli gown with eye-catching gold jewelry and accessories.

While Jenner went for a more minimalistic look compared to her family members, there’s no doubt that she still stood out in her elegant white, shimmering gown!