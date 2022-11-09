Read full article on original website
FDA continues to warn consumers not to purchase or use Artri and Ortiga products as the agency received adverse event reports, including of liver toxicity and death, associated with the use of Artri King and similarly named products since the first consumer warning about an Artri Ajo King product was issued on January 5, 2022, and another in April, 20, 2022. These products are promoted with unproven claims to treat arthritis and osteoarthritis, restore cartilage, and stop joint deterioration, according to a FDA public notice.
Voluntary Recall: NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Tubs
ARLINGTON, VA., November 3, 2022 — Nestlé USA is initiating a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® due to the potential presence of soft plastic film. This voluntary recall is isolated to three batches...
