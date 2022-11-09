ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Results: House, Senate remains up for grabs 3 days after Election Day

Three days after Election Day and there is no definitive answer on which party will control the House and Senate come December. Republicans seem to be poised to claim the House as they have clinched 211 seats, based on Associated Press projections. They need just seven more to claim a majority. Democrats have won 194 seats. Thirty-one seats have yet to be called as of early Friday afternoon.
State Supreme Court wins shaped by abortion, redistricting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republicans have claimed key victories in state Supreme Court races that will give them an advantage in major redistricting fights, while Democrats notched similarly significant wins with help from groups focused on defending abortion access. The expensive fights over court control in several states...
In the wake of GOP Supreme Court sweep, Ohio activists plan ballot initiative

The following article was originally published in the Ohio Capital Journal and published on News5Cleveland.com under a content-sharing agreement. When Republicans swept all three races for the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, they swept away hopes that the court would find that the state Constitution protects the right to an abortion.
