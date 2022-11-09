Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local non-profit ‘Save a Vet’ to host Veterans Day fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Hannah Block Historic USO is hosting an event on Saturday for Veterans Suicide Awareness Month. One local non-profit that supports struggling veterans will be there tomorrow to provide more information on their services. “Save A Vet Now” provides professional mental health treatment to local veterans...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local Army Reservist turned Wilmington Firefighter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–“To me, Veteran’s Day is a reminder of the legacy that I strive every day to live up to, as do my fellow soldiers.”. Josiah Burkhardt, a local to Sampson County, is a 20-year-old firefighter with New Hanover County Fire Rescue, as well as an active Combat Medic in the Army National Guard, who has always had a passion for helping others.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Wreaths of Honor’ recognizing veterans with Battleship display
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina is giving veterans and active military the chance to be honored with a display on the Ship. This is the first Wreaths of Honor program being offered by the group. Anyone interested can purchase a 20-inch evergreen holiday...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town event taking place next week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Veterans Benefits Live, VA in My Town will take place in Wilmington next week at American Legion Post 10. The event will take place at 702 Pine Grove Dr. from November 17th through 19th, bringing service officers, claims adjudicators, and healthcare representatives face-to-face with veterans to help facilitate and expedite veterans’ new or existing VA disability claims, appeals, or other healthcare problems.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Veterans Day events happening in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday is Veterans Day, and there are several events happening in and around our area. UNCW’s Office of Military Affairs will be hosting it’s Veterans Day ceremony Friday morning. The annual event celebrates Veterans, and military-affiliated students and families. It will be held in the lobby of Veterans Hall at 10:45 a.m. All students, staff, and faculty are invited.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport holding annual downtown tree lighting ceremony later this month
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Christmas is quickly approaching, and Southport is marking the occasion with their annual tree lighting later this month. The Mayor’s Downtown Tree Lighting Ceremony is being held November 25th at 6:00 p.m. Mayor Joe Pat Hatem will light the tree, with “‘Twas the Night...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington marks 1898 Massacre anniversary with wreath laying
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A special ceremony was held Thursday morning to mark the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre. An 1898 Wreath Laying Ceremony had to be moved indoors to the Council Chambers due to inclement weather. The event took place at 10:00 a.m., hosted by the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County man to hold annual meal giveaway in Currie
CURRIE, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County man is hoping to fill the stomachs and hearts of those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. This will be David Graham’s 11th year holding his annual “Feeding the Needy & Unfortunate” event. It will be held on Saturday, November 12, at 11 a.m. at Minnie Newkirk Park Center in Currie.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Marathon bringing thousands of athletes to Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of athletes are expected to turn out this weekend for marathons in Wilmington. A half marathon, 10K and 5K will take place Sunday as part of the 24th annual event, making it one of the oldest half marathons in the south. Participants are expected...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Wilmington disabled veteran’s stolen adapted bike returned
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We have a happy update to a story of a Wilmington disabled veteran who had his adapted bike stolen. Kevin Hebert’s bike was stolen last Saturday, but it has been returned by police. Riding his bike is one of Hebert’s favorite pastimes and it’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington hosting Fall Festival
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington will host their annual Fall Festival on Saturday. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. at 116 Orange Street. Organizers say there will be stations set up around the museum with different fall themed games,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Toys for Tots campaign underway in Brunswick and Columbus counties
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The sturdy cardboard boxes are in place in businesses across Brunswick and Columbus counties, ready for donors to drop off new, unwrapped toys for the Toys for Tots Calabash campaign. The toys will go to make the holidays brighter for underserved children in the two...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1898 124th commemorations continues at UNCW
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Events continued at UNCW to commemorate the 124th anniversary of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and Coup d’État. Thursday was the second day of the two-day symposium which explored justice, education, as well as integration through the story of The Wilmington Ten. The events...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Food donations being collected for Brunswick Family Assistance
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Staff members at the Home Place of Southport will be collecting food donations Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance. Organizers say the food drive will help stock the shelves of the charity’s food pantry, which provides monthly support to the families of Brunswick County. “We...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
THIS WEEKEND: Stage play honors lives lost in 1898 Wilmington Massacre
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It is 1898 Commemoration week in New Hanover County, and a new stage play aims to educate Wilmington residents about what happened in their city 124 years ago. ‘What the River Knows’ is a play adapted from a short film by the same name, created...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to Jody Greene winning Columbus County Sheriff race
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One day after the election, voters are reacting to the results of the Columbus County Sheriff race. Jody Greene has been elected as sheriff, less than a month after he resigned before a hearing to have him removed from office. Greene received a little more than 54% of the votes.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Actors with disabilities taking part in holiday show through ‘Theatre for All’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local theater company for actors with disabilities is staging its annual holiday show next month. The shows are set for December 1st and 2nd at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington, featuring four life-long friends as they share the gift of their most precious moments.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC hosts open house at North Campus
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College hosted two events this month to help the public learn about courses, programs and resources available at the school. Wednesday’s event was held at the McKeithan Center on the North Campus and featured several tables that included information on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman on trial for deadly 2021 rideshare service incident
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman is on trial for a 2021 case involving an alleged illegal taxi rideshare service operator who killed a teen girl. Closing arguments are underway in the trial for Rebecker Wilson. Wilson is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second degree kidnapping.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
$178 million school bond passes, to bring new schools to Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Residents in Pender County voted in favor of a $178 million school bond on Tuesday’s ballot. According to the unofficial vote count, just over 54% of voters were in favor of the bond, which will be used for the construction of a new elementary and middle school in Pender County.
