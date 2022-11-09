Read full article on original website
FBI Director Christopher Wray discusses threats to West Virginia, CJIS' role in public safety
CLARKSBURG — FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials discussed the vital role of the FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS) Center in Clarksburg and the Pittsburgh Field Office in ensuring public safety and combating some of the largest issues facing in West Virginia during a press briefing recently.
West Virginia DHHR reports no new COVID deaths Tuesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported no new deaths related to COVID-19 in its daily update Tuesday. The state's total remains at 7,557.
DHHR Dashboard
Coal vs. renewable energy — which is cheaper?
The PSC has come under criticism for favoring coal-fired generation over renewable energy. The fact is that the Commission favors lower cost generation over higher cost generation. It is often said that coal is not a cost-efficient electricity production fuel; that the cost of renewable resources from all technologies are...
