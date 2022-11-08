Read full article on original website
2022-2023 Rootstown girls basketball preview
Here's a look at the 2022-2023 Rootstown girls basketball team (with all quotes from head coach John Zelenak): Head Coach: John Zelenak (10th season, 5th at Rootstown) Assistant Coaches: Cayanne Jordan,...
Area sports scoreboard for Friday, November 11
MOUNT UNION MEN’S BASKETBALL MOUNT UNION 84, WHITWORTH (WASH.) 74 M Club Classic ...
Memorial football showed its fight in fourth quarter but fell short in 4A regional
EVANSVILLE − Leo Collins wasn’t concerned with what the scoreboard said. In his mind, this was still anyone’s game. That was the effort the Memorial senior was going to play with. There was no way he, or the rest of the Tigers’ senior class, was going to let their final high school football...
Mater Dei advanced to semistate with a third straight postseason win over Triton Central
FAIRLAND, Ind. — Wyatt Stratman and Tanner Halbig didn't play on varsity much last year for Mater Dei. Stratman stood mainly on the sidelines for the Wildcats, while Halbig made his impact on special teams. But the juniors continued to take advantage of elevated playing time throughout this season for the Mater Dei defense....
