CBS journalists shocked they 'couldn't find one' Charlie Crist supporter in Florida visit to Biden precincts
CBS journalists were flummoxed they couldn't find even one Charlie Crist supporter in Florida when visiting diners, coffee shops and pubs up and down the coast.
On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters
Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
He's 25 and just won a seat in Congress. Hear what advice Biden gave him
CNN's Poppy Harlow talks to Democrat Maxwell Frost who will be the first member of Generation Z and the first Afro-Cuban elected to Congress, winning the open seat for Florida's 10th Congressional District.
Florida Republican Dunn defeats Lawson in 2nd congressional district
Republican Rep. Neal Dunn defeated Democratic Rep. Al Lawson for a north Florida congressional seat in a redrawn district that pitted the two incumbents against each other.
Miami mayor hits back at Jen Psaki for claiming 'disinformation' is swaying Latinos: 'Democrats are in denial'
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking heat after she issued a tweet on what she called a 'disinformation' problem in the Latino media
Florida election results: State Legislature
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Get 1.1M More Votes in Florida Than DeSantis?
The former president made the claim on Truth Social while trying to suggest he is still the one to lead the GOP following the party's poor midterm performance.
DeSantis-suspended Broward School Board member is locked in tight race with challenger
Broward County voters ushered in a new era for their School Board on Tuesday by electing three new members to replace three whom Gov. DeSantis had appointed while a longtime board member suspended by DeSantis in August was locked in a tight race with her challenger.
Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments
TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state's Constitution Revision Commission.The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.One of the measures, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 1, sought to prevent properties' assessed values from increasing because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.The other proposed tax break, which...
MSNBC
Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.
Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
What will life be like in MAGA red Miami-Dade County? Not as dandy as Republicans think | Opinion
Florida Republicans have managed to kill just about everything Miami-Dade County has stood for during the past five decades.
Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
‘This might kill me politically’: Dems’ support helps GOP candidate to verge of victory
When former socialite and Republican candidate for state representative Fabian Basabe touted support from Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez this past weekend, some local Democrats were confused.
Laurel Lee wins Congressional District 15 race over opponent Alan Cohn
Republican Laurel Lee beat Democrat Alan Cohn in the race for Congressional District 15 on Tuesday night. The seat was regarded as the most competitive race for congress in the state. The I-4 corridor is at the center of the newly drawn Florida Congressional District 15. At the time of...
Republicans dominated Florida elections. What happened to Democrats?
An hour after polls closed in most of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection was guaranteed. By the end of the night, his margin would only grow, carrying the state by 19 points ahead of his Democratic challenger and former Florida governor Charlie Crist. In a sweeping victory, DeSantis also flipped reliable blue counties like Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.
Simon unseats Ausley for Florida’s State Senate, District 3 seat
Corey Simon is projected to defeat incumbent Loranne Ausley in Florida’s State Senate, District 3 election.
Gaetz easily wins fourth term in Florida
Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is projected to glide to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, easily deflecting a challenge from Democrat Rebekah Jones, a political newcomer, to win the rights to a fourth term on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press called the race at 8:45 p.m. The...
Election results: Polk County
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Polk County, including races for nearby congressional and state Legislature races and contests for the county commission and school board. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Ex-Proud Boy held rally for Rubio canvasser beaten in Hialeah. Now he thinks story was a lie
Gabriel Garcia believed Christopher Monzon, the Republican Party canvasser who said he was beaten up in Hialeah last month because of his political beliefs.
McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions
SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Utah Democrats' decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state's U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican...
