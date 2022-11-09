ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters

Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida election results: State Legislature

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida voters give thumbs down to constitutional amendments

TALLAHASSEE - Florida voters late Tuesday appeared to have rejected three proposed constitutional amendments that would have provided property-tax breaks and eliminated the state's Constitution Revision Commission.The proposals, put on the ballot by the Legislature, needed support from 60 percent of voters to pass. As of 10:45 p.m., all were below that threshold after receiving little attention during an election dominated by races for governor and a U.S. Senate seat.One of the measures, which appeared on the ballot as Amendment 1, sought to prevent properties' assessed values from increasing because of improvements aimed at combating flooding.The other proposed tax break, which...
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Ron DeSantis for president? Not so fast.

Republicans massively underperformed expectations in the midterm elections, but there was a notable exception to the trend: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' re-election. DeSantis didn't just clobber his Democratic opponent, former Gov. Charlie Crist, by about 20 points — he also carried 62 out of 67 counties; secured an astonishing win in Miami-Dade, which was once considered a Democratic stronghold; and performed exceptionally well in areas with big Latino populations.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Gaetz easily wins fourth term in Florida

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is projected to glide to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, easily deflecting a challenge from Democrat Rebekah Jones, a political newcomer, to win the rights to a fourth term on Capitol Hill. The Associated Press called the race at 8:45 p.m. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Election results: Polk County

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races in Polk County, including races for nearby congressional and state Legislature races and contests for the county commission and school board. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races, Florida Legislature results or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
POLK COUNTY, FL
960 The Ref

McMullin loss in Utah raises independent candidacy questions

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — Utah Democrats' decision to back an independent rather than nominate a member of their own party to take on Republican Mike Lee transformed the state's U.S. Senate race from foregone conclusion to closely watched slugfest. Independent Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump former Republican...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy