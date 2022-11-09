Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Northampton Fire Department investigating Chesterfield Road house fire
The Northampton Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Chesterfield Road Friday afternoon.
House fire on Leitch Street in Springfield
Springfield firefighters put out a house fire on Leitch Street Thursday afternoon.
Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.
Vehicle catches fire at West Springfield auto body shop
Firefighters were called to Balise Collision Repair for a vehicle fire on Thursday.
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
Tractor trailer fire on Mass Pike in Palmer causes heavy traffic
A tractor trailer fire on the Mass Pike in Palmer caused heavy traffic Friday afternoon.
5K planned in honor of Longmeadow teen who dies in car crash
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In the wake of that tragedy, a 5k run is being planned in honor of Boskovic. The race is set to benefit a memorial fund in the teen’s name. Organizers said they wanted to do something special to bring the community together and they thought what better way to honor the runner than a race?
Town by Town: November 11
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a Veteran’s Day parade was held. There was a placing of wreaths and Military Honors at the East Longmeadow Town Hall Friday morning. Following a short parade to honor the brave men and women who proudly served.
Vigil honors and remembers woman hit by car on State Street last November
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A vigil was held Thursday night in downtown Springfield, to honor and remember a woman who was hit by a car on State Street last November. Since that tragic accident, many have been calling for improvements in this area, something the city has been working on. “Amazing...
Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls
Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor and the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office.
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover. According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. There has been no...
Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bustling neighborhood in Springfield is set to get makeover. Some big changes coming to one East Springfield neighborhood. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with other city officials, met on Page Boulevard on Wednesday to announce their plans to begin a major construction project along the street and surrounding areas. Sarno told Western Mass News this community project is all part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund that was set aside from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Page Blvd in Springfield construction project announced
Springfield city leaders joined East Springfield neighborhood council members Wednesday morning for an announcement on a construction project for Page Boulevard.
Bennington restaurant closing after 62 years
Jensen's Restaurant, located at 332 North Street in Bennington, is permanently closing its doors after 62 years. Owner Amy Jensen made the announcement in a Facebook post on Friday morning.
MAP: Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Willington
The Republican challenger in the race, George Logan, conceded to incumbent Rep. Jahana Hayes. Meteorologist Mike Sliver said heavy rain and wind are expected to start the weekend. Here is his Thursday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: George Logan discusses result of CT's 5th District race. Updated: 5 hours ago. Republican...
Convicted Springfield Drug Dealer Shot At Same Woman Twice In 3 Weeks: Police
A convicted drug dealer from Western Massachusetts was arrested for shooting at the same woman twice in three weeks, authorities said. Ernesto Lopez, age 30, of Springfield, was arrested and released on a $10,000 bail for shooting at a woman on Oct. 23, Springfield Police report. Officers then recognized the...
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
