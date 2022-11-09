ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Crews respond to fire at West Springfield auto body shop

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews were able to quickly put out a fire at a West Springfield auto repair shop Thursday morning. West Springfield fire officials said they were called to Balise Collision on Riverdale Street and the fire was extinguished before it could reach any other exposures.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Holyoke residents experiencing discolored water following Brookline Ave. fire

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - At least a dozen people in Holyoke are without homes after a steam boiler unit set fire to their apartment building Tuesday night. Fire crews were able to quickly put out the fire, but as a result of hooking up the hoses, nearby residents may have found sediment flowing through their pipes.
HOLYOKE, MA
Chicopee crews respond to accident outside of BullsEye Lounge on Center St.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to Center Street Wednesday night for reports of a multi-car accident outside the BullsEye Lounge. According to Chicopee Police’s Public Information Officer Travis Odiorne, the call came in around 8:30 p.m. 2 parties were brought to a local hospital to be...
CHICOPEE, MA
5K planned in honor of Longmeadow teen who dies in car crash

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -In the wake of that tragedy, a 5k run is being planned in honor of Boskovic. The race is set to benefit a memorial fund in the teen’s name. Organizers said they wanted to do something special to bring the community together and they thought what better way to honor the runner than a race?
LONGMEADOW, MA
Town by Town: November 11

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In East Longmeadow, a Veteran’s Day parade was held. There was a placing of wreaths and Military Honors at the East Longmeadow Town Hall Friday morning. Following a short parade to honor the brave men and women who proudly served.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Crews on scene for structure fire on Bridge Street in Millers Falls

Western Mass News was at Oliveira’s watch party in Ludlow Tuesday night where he claimed victory a short time ago. Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey has been elected governor of Massachusetts, making history as the nation’s first openly lesbian governor and the state’s first woman and openly gay candidate elected to the office.
MILLERS FALLS, MA
Town by Town: Asian BBQ, High Street road work, and Puerto Rican flag raising

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee. One local Asian restaurant celebrated the opening of their new location in Springfield Wednesday. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Kirin Asian BBQ and Hot Pot restaurant Wednesday afternoon. The...
CHICOPEE, MA
Turners Falls Road in Greenfield reopens following rollover accident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to Turners Falls Road in Greenfield Wednesday afternoon for reports of a vehicle rollover. According to Greenfield Police, the road had been shut down for a short time while crews worked to clear the scene. The road has since reopened. There has been no...
GREENFIELD, MA
Officer Frank the comfort dog joins Greenfield Police Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A big day for the Greenfield Police Department as they introduce their newest member of the force: a comfort dog, Officer Frank. Every dog has its day, and Friday was a big one for Frank, as he raised his paw, to become Greenfield Police Department’s newest comfort dog.
GREENFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: improvements planned for Page Blvd. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A bustling neighborhood in Springfield is set to get makeover. Some big changes coming to one East Springfield neighborhood. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with other city officials, met on Page Boulevard on Wednesday to announce their plans to begin a major construction project along the street and surrounding areas. Sarno told Western Mass News this community project is all part of the Neighborhood Economic Recovery Fund that was set aside from American Rescue Plan Act funds.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MAP: Fire crews respond to early morning 2-alarm fire in Willington

WILLINGTON, CT
DUC-PAC opens new Springfield facility

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new steel duct fabrification company is officially open in Springfield. The DUC-PAC Corporation is relocating from East Longmeadow to Springfield and officials said the move will bring 66 jobs to the city. Officials from the company said the move puts them at the center of...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

