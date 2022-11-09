Region residents on a tight budget can soften the blow of winter energy costs. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program protects qualifying Indiana consumers from being overburdened by heating bills and utility costs from December 1st through March 15th. Indiana consumers needing energy assistance can dial 2-1-1 seven days a week, 24 hours a day to be connected with local-level assistance. In addition to qualifying for assistance, the program can help to structure payment plans, energy-efficiency advice, and other financial assistance. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says consumers who qualify for the home energy assistance program also qualify for water assistance programs. To learn more, call 2-1-1 or click here.

INDIANA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO