Read full article on original website
Related
indiana105.com
Federal Energy Assistance Program Available December 1 – March 15
Region residents on a tight budget can soften the blow of winter energy costs. The federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program protects qualifying Indiana consumers from being overburdened by heating bills and utility costs from December 1st through March 15th. Indiana consumers needing energy assistance can dial 2-1-1 seven days a week, 24 hours a day to be connected with local-level assistance. In addition to qualifying for assistance, the program can help to structure payment plans, energy-efficiency advice, and other financial assistance. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor says consumers who qualify for the home energy assistance program also qualify for water assistance programs. To learn more, call 2-1-1 or click here.
WNDU
Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 offline
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 2 was automatically shut down just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday due to high water in the unit’s #3 steam generator. I&M says plant operators followed proper protocols to safely remove the reactor from service and place the...
WNDU
10 energy saving tips for the winter from Indiana Michigan Power
(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power has released some tips to help you cut down on your energy bills. The cold means higher heating bills, so the time is now to prepare a home or business for inclement weather. “Winter always brings the need to run the heat more often, but...
wfyi.org
Indiana boosts state government employee paychecks to fight turnover
Indiana lost more state government workers than it could hire during the last few years. And it costs the state a lot of money to constantly try to replace them, a recent state compensation study report found. A new state employee pay plan went into effect this week to better...
wboi.org
Hoosier worker injury and illness rates up slightly in 2021, but remain historically low
Workplace-related injuries and illnesses increased marginally in Indiana between 2020 and 2021, according to new federal Employer-Reported Workplace Injuries and Illnesses estimates. Indiana’s 2021 rate of 3.2 injuries or illnesses among every 100 workers continues an eight-year streak of the rate being below 4 percent. That's a significant decrease compared...
WANE-TV
2 local businesses remain in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Indiana’ tournament
(WANE) — What began with a 54-man field is now down to 16 as Round 3 of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s (ICC) “Coolest Thing Made in Indiana” tournament kicked off Friday. The tournament started with nine businesses from Fort Wayne and the surrounding area, but...
cbs4indy.com
How investors are buying homes in Indiana and driving up prices
Andrew Kelley just closed on his dream home in Westfield. “Very excited about it, but it has been a long and arduous process,” said Kelley. It took months for Kelley to buy his home even though he’s well qualified, fully financed and has a good job as an environmental consultant.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values continue to rise
The latest data from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good quality Indiana farmland continues to skyrocket, climbing 29% year over year. It is the highest increase throughout the Chicago Fed’s Midwest region, which includes all or part of Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin.
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
wboi.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Inside Indiana Business
‘Giant’ acquisition in Indiana ag tech
Auburn-based Traction Ag Inc., a cloud-based accounting and payroll software for farmers, has acquired a farm financial management platform from Indianapolis-based Corteva Agriscience. Granular Business helps producers track expenses, such as crop inputs, and inventories. It was acquired in 2017 by Dow-Dupont, which later became Corteva. Granular Business is Traction...
Good news from Indiana DNR ahead of firearm season
INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier deer hunters will take to the woods Saturday, Nov. 12 for the start of firearm season. There is some good news from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources when it comes to the available harvest this season. Typically, every Indiana county sees yearly reports of epizootic...
Fox 59
Indiana winter weather photo submissions
CENTRAL INDIANA — With most of Indianapolis and central Indiana projected to see winter weather this weekend, many Hoosiers have begun snow and ice prep. While our meteorologists are predicting the first real snow of the year this weekend, we are looking to see what our viewers are experiencing.
Powerball player in Indiana wins $50,000 prize
INDIANAPOLIS — It didn’t take long for Powerball players in Indiana to win another big prize after the record-breaking $2.04 billion dollar jackpot. With the jackpot reset to $20 million for Wednesday night’s drawing, one ticket sold in Indiana matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball — earning the player a $50,000 prize. […]
cbs4indy.com
3 years since record snowfall for this date across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been three years since we picked up enough snowfall to break previous records for this date. It wasn’t a lot of snow, but enough to break records. Record high temperature: 76° (1927) Record low temperature: 18° (1995) Record rainfall: 1.63” (1879)
warricknews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Indiana using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2022 Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, Indiana overview
Control of the Senate and House is still in question as several key races remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Senate races in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona could still determine which party controls the chambers. The following maps were provided by ABC News. Check out the maps below for...
cbs4indy.com
‘Fireball’ meteor detected by satellite Tuesday night, seen in Indiana
INDIANA — Did you see a “fireball” meteor in the sky Tuesday night? One was detected by satellite!. Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 8, a “fireball” meteor was reported around social media and sent to the American Meteor Society website. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper (GLM)...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Democrat pulls ahead in House race after more votes reported
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — A southern Indiana Democrat has pulled ahead in a state House race after additional votes were reported Friday. Republican challenger Scott Hawkins was leading Democratic incumbent Rita Fleming by 35 votes on Election Night, but Fleming is now 155 votes ahead. The issue arose when...
cbs4indy.com
Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including...
Comments / 2