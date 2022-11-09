Read full article on original website
Colorado GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert in tough reelection bid
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is in a tight race for reelection. Her challenger is Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert’s divisive brand of “angertainment” in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has...
Indiana family gets closure 81 years after sailor’s death at Pearl Harbor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than eight decades, a family from Indiana recently got the chance to say goodbye to a sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Francis Hannon, or “Bud,” as he was called, grew up in Middletown, a Henry County community of about 2,300 people.
Dr. Adams on crisis surrounding emergency rooms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American College of Emergency Physicians is sounding the alarm on what it calls a crisis surrounding on-patient boarding in the emergency rooms. Drew Blair asked WISH-TV’S medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams, about the situation. Dr. Jerome Adams: On patient...
Slick conditions affecting Indiana roads; ISP calling in troopers
(WISH) — Falling snow and low temperatures are causing slick conditions on Indiana roads. Indiana State Police at the Indianapolis district say troopers are being called in on their day off due to crashes occurring on interstates. That includes a jacknifed semi on southbound Interstate 65 between 30th and 26th streets. Two lanes are blocked as a result.
Multiple reports of “fireball meteors” Tuesday night, seen in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s been a quiet few days in central Indiana with mostly clear skies. Under these clear skies, close to 10 p.m. Tuesday night, reports of “fireball meteors” flooded the American Meteor Society. Several of those reports came in from parts of Indiana. In...
Indiana reports 4,191 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths in previous week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data. The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Wednesdays.
Festival of Trees returns to Indiana Historical Society
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Celebrate the Christmas season at the Indiana Historical Society for the annual Festival of Trees. Visitors will see 75 decorated trees from families, companies and organizations across Indiana. “Our Festival of Trees is a must-attend annual event, and we are so excited to bring it back...
The Zone scoreboard for Nov. 11, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Check out the scores from Indiana high school football action on Friday night across central Indiana. Click here for the scoreboard. Watch highlights from games on WISH-TV at 11:08 p.m. Stream it here.
Cold with snow chances Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have been gradually squeezing the nice mild air out of our state throughout Friday. Have warm winter clothing on hand for the weekend as well below normal temperatures are expected. We’re also tracking some snow for Saturday as well. Friday night: We are in...
ReJoyce Financial is hosting a complimentary retirement dinner seminar
Alexander Joyce, CEO of ReJoyce Financial, joined us today to discuss an upcoming educational seminar. The seminar is for Indiana residents who want to increase their retirement income and understand more about what happens with their hard-earned life savings once they retire. The seminar comes with complimentary dinner. What Will...
Snowy start to Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first snow of the season will hit most of Indiana this morning. Accumulations up to an inch are possible in most spots. TODAY: A snowy start to Saturday. Light snow will move throughout the state for the first part of the day. Slick roads are likely this morning. A lot of the snow will stick to grassy surfaces and elevated surfaces. Total accumulations will likely be around an inch but some spots may pick up a little closer to 2″. The snow comes to an end and exits the state around 1 p.m. It’s going to be cloudy and cold with highs staying in the middle 30s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-10 mph creating wind chills or feels like temperatures in the 20s at times.
