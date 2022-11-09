ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

What motivated voters on Election Day?

Voter support for a Republican surge during the 2022 midterm elections turned out to be more subdued than predicted, according to early results and voting data from the Associated Press. Amid Americans’ concerns over historic inflation and low job approval numbers for President Joe Biden, “Republicans should have run away...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
U.S. judge in Texas blocks Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
TEXAS STATE
Michael Bennet wins Senate race in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Democrat Michael Bennet won reelection to the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, besting Republican businessman and first-time challenger Joe O’Dea. LIVE RESULTS: 2022 midterm election results and interactive maps. Bennet won his third race on his pledge to protect abortion rights, an indication of how important...
COLORADO STATE
Judge stops pot dispensary licenses in parts of New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked New York from issuing recreational marijuana dispensary licenses in Brooklyn and parts of upstate New York while a legal challenge to the state’s selection process is being considered. The preliminary injunction from U.S. District Court Judge Gary Sharpe...
BROOKLYN, NY
Kevin Stitt wins governor’s race in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt held off a tougher-than-expected challenge to his reelection on Tuesday, defeating Democrat Joy Hofmeister despite millions of dollars in attack ads against him. WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage. Stitt, 49, was aided in part...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Josh Shapiro wins governor’s race in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Josh Shapiro won the race for governor of Pennsylvania, securing the office for four years in a state where the future of abortion rights is on the line, along with management of the 2024 election in a battleground that is often decisive in choosing presidents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ron Johnson wins Senate race in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the midterm elections, keeping a seat in GOP hands while turning back Barnes’ attempt to make history as Wisconsin’s first Black senator. The win for Johnson, one of former President Donald Trump’s biggest...
WISCONSIN STATE
Tony Evers wins governor’s race in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers defeated Republican Tim Michels to keep battleground Wisconsin under a Democratic governor heading into the 2024 presidential election, declaring in his victory speech Wednesday that his win showed that voters wanted to protect democracy. Evers had argued that democracy was on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Georgia Senate race too close to call, could end in a runoff

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race in Georgia on Tuesday night as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
