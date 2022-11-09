ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, FL

WCJB

Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

National Merit Semifinalists begin breathing a sigh of relief

Eliza Matthias remembers being pulled out of her fourth-period class one day in September; at first, she didn’t know why. The Eastside High School senior started to conspire with her classmates, speculating as to why a select few of them received notes instructing them to go to the office after the school day was over.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Ramping up the kindness

Your home is your castle. It is the place, above all other locations, that you should feel the most comfortable, safe and secure. But it's important to have easy access to that castle, and when entryways are blocked, damaged or unusable, it can make your castle feel like a cave, leaving you to feel trapped, isolated and alone. Striving to prevent that is Eric Evans, the on-site project leader for FL Cares.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday

Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Clerk of Court responds to allegations

Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?

Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCJB

Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Columbia County pumps ponds, prepares for Nicole

The Columbia County Public Works department is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole which is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane later Wednesday. Forecasts predict Columbia County will receive 2- 4 inches of rain and possible wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, so Public Works has activated its pre-storm response efforts.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Creating community and confidence through hair

Bouncing hair beads, bright bows, braids, and bubble ponytail holders are a rite of passage for most Black girls. Most have their own satin hair bonnets as soon as they begin to grow hair. And “wash day” for Black hair is an experience, whether that be good or bad, not just a task.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night

UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole in Levy County

Tropical Storm Nicole came from the Atlantic Ocean and moved towards Florida's Gulf Coast. Lt. Scott Tummond told CBS4 News the Levy County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fallen tree and a fallen tree across a powerline. "To our citizens, of you see a powerline down stay away...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

Wanted New Jersey man found and arrested in Valdosta

Valdosta police and detectives arrested a man wanted out of New Jersey. One of the suspect's family members was also arrested, for obstructing officers from making contact with the suspect. According to VPD, on Tuesday, November 9, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers received information that 42-year-old Curtis Williams was inside...
VALDOSTA, GA
Government Technology

Georgia County Begins Work on $40M Rural Fiber Expansion

(TNS) — Lowndes County, Ga., announced the start Monday of a $40 million multi-year project to bring high-speed fiber optic Internet service to thousands of the county's rural residents. Bill Slaughter, county commission chairman, made the announcement at the commission's meeting chambers in the county courthouse annex. On hand...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

