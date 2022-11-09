Read full article on original website
WCJB
Hunter Peeler is filling the district 5 school board seat
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hunter Peeler is filling the Columbia County school board district 5 seat. He said he feels ecstatic about filling the seat. Peeler said he’s already thinking about the agenda items he wants to tackle. He will be taking the seat of Stephanie Johns who stepped down.
WCTV
Jefferson Co. leaders call for investigation of possible misuse of funds by Clerk
MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) – Jefferson County commissioners are asking Second Judicial Circuit State Attorney Jack Campbell to investigate possible misuse of funds by Clerk of the Courts Kirk Reams. County Attorney Heather Encinosa made the request to Campbell in a November 4 letter sent on behalf of the board...
WCJB
Columbia County Report: referendum on sales tax to fund schools passes
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County voters approved a referendum that creates a half-cent sales tax. The funds from the tax will contribute directly to Columbia County schools. Upgrades to buildings, technology and other needs within schools will be addressed. The largest project the tax will fund is building...
wuft.org
National Merit Semifinalists begin breathing a sigh of relief
Eliza Matthias remembers being pulled out of her fourth-period class one day in September; at first, she didn’t know why. The Eastside High School senior started to conspire with her classmates, speculating as to why a select few of them received notes instructing them to go to the office after the school day was over.
ecbpublishing.com
Ramping up the kindness
Your home is your castle. It is the place, above all other locations, that you should feel the most comfortable, safe and secure. But it's important to have easy access to that castle, and when entryways are blocked, damaged or unusable, it can make your castle feel like a cave, leaving you to feel trapped, isolated and alone. Striving to prevent that is Eric Evans, the on-site project leader for FL Cares.
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday
Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
ecbpublishing.com
Clerk of Court responds to allegations
Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
Is Monticello really the "Most Haunted Town in Florida"?
Monticello City Hall, 245 S Mulberry St, Monticello, Jefferson County, FloridaMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons. I have lived in Orlando for officially over a year now, and though I have been lucky enough to go to some of the most haunted places in not only Orlando, but potentially all of Florida, really says something. But I’m the kind of person who is bored easily and rarely satisfied because of it, so naturally, I want to find everything.
WCJB
Wuffstock Festival to be celebrated in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A festival for dogs and their owners is being celebrated in Lake City tomorrow. Dog lovers and their pets will gather in Lake City for the Wuffstock Festival. The opening ceremony is 10 a.m. at the Darby Pavilion by Lake Desoto. The festival features races...
News4Jax.com
Columbia County pumps ponds, prepares for Nicole
The Columbia County Public Works department is preparing for Tropical Storm Nicole which is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane later Wednesday. Forecasts predict Columbia County will receive 2- 4 inches of rain and possible wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, so Public Works has activated its pre-storm response efforts.
WCJB
Columbia County Sherriff apologizes to blind veteran after arrest, suspends deputies
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter is taking action after two deputies arrested a blind veteran after initially mistaking his walking cane for a firearm. The sheriff says the two deputies involved in the arrest of James Hodges on Oct. 31 will be suspended. Deputies Jayme...
wuft.org
Creating community and confidence through hair
Bouncing hair beads, bright bows, braids, and bubble ponytail holders are a rite of passage for most Black girls. Most have their own satin hair bonnets as soon as they begin to grow hair. And “wash day” for Black hair is an experience, whether that be good or bad, not just a task.
Independent Florida Alligator
Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall Wednesday night
UF announced it's monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole ahead of its predicted landfall on Florida’s east coast Wednesday night. Alachua County is under a tropical storm watch as of 11 a.m., but no operational changes are expected for Gainesville or the UF campus, according to UF’s most recent Monday weather update,. Power outages, downed trees and damage to structures are possible in Alachua County, according to a 10 a.m. Alachua County weather update.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. to potentially see impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole, EMA encouraging preparedness
Movie production company filming action flick in Adel. Moultrie PD co-responder program gets national recognition. With Election Day over, Peach State saw record voter turnout. Record voter turnout was seen across Georgia. Coffee Co. elections trying to recover after 2020 investigation. Updated: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:40 PM EST. Coffee...
mycbs4.com
Tracking Tropical Storm Nicole in Levy County
Tropical Storm Nicole came from the Atlantic Ocean and moved towards Florida's Gulf Coast. Lt. Scott Tummond told CBS4 News the Levy County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a fallen tree and a fallen tree across a powerline. "To our citizens, of you see a powerline down stay away...
wuft.org
Hotels may need to be booked further in advance for UF graduation
For parents of University of Florida students who will soon be graduating, finding a hotel tends to be at the top of the priority list. From the sold-out rooms to the inflated standard rates, parents are booking hotels as early as a year out. Tina Morris, for instance, booked her...
Columbia Sheriff: Deputies involved in arrest of legally blind man disciplined
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter announced Tuesday that two deputies have been disciplined after an administrative investigation into a recent arrest of a legally blind man. Body camera video has been circulating online of the Monday, Oct. 31, arrest of James Hodges, 61, who was...
wfxl.com
Wanted New Jersey man found and arrested in Valdosta
Valdosta police and detectives arrested a man wanted out of New Jersey. One of the suspect's family members was also arrested, for obstructing officers from making contact with the suspect. According to VPD, on Tuesday, November 9, shortly after 3:00 p.m., officers received information that 42-year-old Curtis Williams was inside...
mycbs4.com
Fatal shooting in Alachua County believed to be self defense, Sheriff's Office says
Alachua County — The Alachua County Sheriff's Office says they do not plan to charge a person who shot and killed their neighbor. A spokesperson says the shooting happened after a dispute between two neighbors, but they believe the shooter acted in self defense. The Sheriff's Office says this...
Government Technology
Georgia County Begins Work on $40M Rural Fiber Expansion
(TNS) — Lowndes County, Ga., announced the start Monday of a $40 million multi-year project to bring high-speed fiber optic Internet service to thousands of the county's rural residents. Bill Slaughter, county commission chairman, made the announcement at the commission's meeting chambers in the county courthouse annex. On hand...
