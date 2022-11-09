ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

KFYR-TV

Three Republicans elected to new legislative district west of Williston

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Republicans were elected in the newest legislative district west of Williston. Todd Beard was named State Senator for District 23, while Scott Dyk and Nico Rios were named State Representatives. All three ran unopposed. They are new to state politics, but say they are excited to learn in the legislature and represent northwest North Dakota.
KFYR-TV

Ryan Zinke secures Montana’s first US House seat

WHITEFISH, M.T. (KUMV) - Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has won Montana’s western US House District. The race was called Thursday morning, with Zinke pulling about 49.7 percent of the vote, defeating democratic challenger Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb. Zinke served as Montana’s lone representative in 2014 and...
MONTANA STATE

