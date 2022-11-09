WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Republicans were elected in the newest legislative district west of Williston. Todd Beard was named State Senator for District 23, while Scott Dyk and Nico Rios were named State Representatives. All three ran unopposed. They are new to state politics, but say they are excited to learn in the legislature and represent northwest North Dakota.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO