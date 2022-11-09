Read full article on original website
Related
Surging Montana GOP eyes big prize: US Senate seat in 2024
Republicans emboldened by a string of electoral victories in Montana this midterm election are quickly turning their attention to a prize that has repeatedly eluded them: the U.S. Senate seat held by three-term Democrat Jon Tester that is up for grabs in 2024
KFYR-TV
Three Republicans elected to new legislative district west of Williston
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Republicans were elected in the newest legislative district west of Williston. Todd Beard was named State Senator for District 23, while Scott Dyk and Nico Rios were named State Representatives. All three ran unopposed. They are new to state politics, but say they are excited to learn in the legislature and represent northwest North Dakota.
KFYR-TV
Ryan Zinke secures Montana’s first US House seat
WHITEFISH, M.T. (KUMV) - Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has won Montana’s western US House District. The race was called Thursday morning, with Zinke pulling about 49.7 percent of the vote, defeating democratic challenger Monica Tranel and Libertarian John Lamb. Zinke served as Montana’s lone representative in 2014 and...
Opinion: Now that 2024 is on the horizon, do we really want a replay of 2020?
Many voters hope that Joe Biden and Donald Trump will not be the party nominees for the 2024 presidential election.
Comments / 0