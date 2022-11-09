ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Providence storms back to top Rider, 66-65

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UU2u6_0j3nfFbf00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYvdr_0j3nfFbf00

A pair of second-half runs helped Providence overcome a 15-point deficit and edge past visiting Rider for a 66-65 win in Tuesday night’s season opener.

For the Friars (1-0), Kentucky transfer forward Bryce Hopkins had 18 points, while Ed Croswell had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Hopkins scored 11 from the free throw line, where Providence was just 26 of 43 for the game. The Friars also made just 4 of 19 from 3-point range, with Noah Locke (10 points) hitting two.

Rider’s Allen Powell hit a step-back with 39 seconds left to make it a one-point game, but Providence survived after he lost his footing on an attempt for a final shot.

Dwight Murray Jr. led the Broncs (0-1) with 18 points, hitting four of his five (and the team’s nine) 3-point attempts, while adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Powell (15) and Mervin James (12) were also double-digit scorers for Rider.

Two of Rider’s first three field goals were 3-pointers from Murray. Reigning All-Big East second-team point guard Jared Bynum scored four of Providence’s first six points, but the Broncs soon used a 14-4 run to open a 22-10 lead. James logged six points during that stretch.

Rafael Castro’s dunk with 8:26 left gave the Friars life, but James laid in back-to-back baskets. Less than three minutes later, Allen Betrand (nine points, seven rebounds) and Powell canned consecutive 3-pointers to bring the Broncs’ lead to 15.

Rider answered a 7-0 Providence spurt with two treys over the final three minutes of the opening half.

Sixteen of Rider’s 40 first-half points were scored in the paint, including 14 of the first 24.

The Friars started the second half on a 13-3 run, holding the opposition to just 1-of-8 shooting. Hopkins’ 3-pointer tied the game for the first time at 43-43 with 14:09 left.

Rider took a 46-44 lead on James’ jumper with 11:36 to go before Clifton Moore scored five straight points, his 3-pointer handing Providence its first lead at 49-46. That began a 14-2 run that put Providence up by 10.

Murray’s trey and two free throws made it a six-point game at the 4:20 mark. Later, Powell was fouled attempting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to cut it to 63-61.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

10 LaSalle student-athletes sign NLI’s

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – On Wednesday afternoon, ten LaSalle student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) to play collegiately. 12Sports caught up with a pair. Caroline Cummings will join the Cross Country and Track team at Georgetown and Jubril Bamgbala will play soccer at Army West Point.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston Globe

WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub

Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Voters Approve Destruction of McCoy Stadium

Pawtucket voters have spoken. The end of an era is coming. The results of yesterday's election are in, and in addition to giving a nod of approval to their fairly new Rhode Island governor, voters have approved a plan to knock down McCoy Stadium. In McCoy Stadium's place, a brand...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

Will Tropical Storm Nicole impact RI, MA?

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve seen heightened activity in the tropical Atlantic as hurricane season enters its final stretch. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and there’s been no shortage of storms so far this month. For just the third time in recorded history, there were […]
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Shares a Slice of $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot

If you win a portion of the Powerball jackpot but not the whole thing, can you still say you hit Powerball?. Someone finally won the estimated record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Tuesday morning that was rescheduled from Monday night due to security issues with one of the participating states.
DARTMOUTH, MA
johnstonsunrise.net

Her incredible journey

Warwick author Amanda Mottola's new book highlights her emigration from Paraguay to discovering opportunities here in the States. Try to imagine growing up in a world full of turmoil. You have no idea what each day brings or whether the next moment defines you. Issues within and outside the family can change constantly. Besides fearing the unknown, your home country is living in a seemingly-endless dictatorship.
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - November 11, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes the "loser lawn," the big blue wave, Citizens Bank's political strategy, and the politicos who may wish to rethink their vocations. Now,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
newportthisweek.com

Out With the Old Rogers

The demolition of Rogers High School’s auditorium began Oct. 4 as part of the school’s rebuilding plan. The exterior demolition began following extensive testing of potentially hazardous interior materials. AA Wrecking of Johnston, Rhode Island is performing the work. About a quarter of the way finished, the demo project is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather permitting. (Photo by Lynne Tungett)
NEWPORT, RI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy