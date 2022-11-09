ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Gillian May

Heavy Drinking Versus Alcoholism

As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I want to educate people about the dangers and health issues of alcoholism. I know that education would have helped me understand my own relationship with alcohol back when I was drinking heavily. Unfortunately, current education about alcoholism and health issues is not widely available or common knowledge.
wdfxfox34.com

How Long Does it Take to Detox from Alcohol?

Originally Posted On: https://havendetoxnow.com/how-long-does-it-take-to-detox-from-alcohol/. When a person chooses to stop drinking, they will likely go through mild symptoms of alcohol withdrawal or may even face the severe symptoms linked to abrupt alcohol withdrawal resulting from alcohol dependence. The length of alcohol detox symptoms can span days or even several weeks...
FLORIDA STATE
News-Medical.net

An estimated 15% of U.S. adults infected with SARS-CoV-2 have long-COVID

In a recent study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers in the United States estimated the sociodemographic factors associated with and prevalence of post-acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptom sequelae (PASC) or long COVID (LCOVID). They also assessed the association of vaccination status and dominant strain at the time of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with the risk of LCOVID development.
psychologytoday.com

Moderated Drinking: A Creative Strategy to Treat Alcoholism?

Fear of needing to cope without alcohol can deter efforts to stop drinking. Moderating alcohol use can allow someone to deal with both the drinking behavior and underlying issues that power their drinking. Moderated drinking may empower some people to ultimately give up drinking entirely. Over the past few decades,...
Smithonian

Alcohol Caused One in Eight Deaths of Working-Age U.S. Adults

America has a drinking problem. Excessive alcohol consumption contributed to an estimated one in eight deaths—12.9 percent—of Americans ages 20 to 64, according to new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Drinking too much booze is also at fault for one in five deaths—20.3 percent—of Americans ages 20 to 49, per the study published last week in the journal JAMA Network Open.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Study confirms Covid-19 deaths ‘rare’ among children

Some 81 children and young people died from Covid-19 in England in the first 21 months of the coronavirus, new figures show.Between March 2020 and December 2021 some 185 under 20s died within 100 days of a confirmed case of Covid-19.Among the deaths attributed to Covid-19, 75% of these were among children with underlying health conditions – particularly those who are immunocompromised or have severe neurodisability.Half of Covid-19 deaths among children occurred within a week of infection, most died within a month.Our national surveillance in England continues to show a very, very low risk of death due to Covid-19 in...
cnylatinonewspaper.com

New Immigration Program

Last month, the Biden Administration surprised us with an announcement about a new rule for the Venezuelan citizens. Immigration announced a joint action with Mexico to reduce the number of Venezuelans arriving at the Southwest border fleeing the humanitarian and economic crisis. Now, any Venezuelan who enters the United States...
Medical News Today

4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking

Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
WIS-TV

Hospitalizations of young adults for eating disorders grew during pandemic, study says

(CNN) - Researchers report a stark increase in young adults seeking treatment for disordered eating behaviors during the pandemic. In the two years before the pandemic, U.S. inpatient admissions for young adults and adolescents with eating disorders rose by a rate of about 0.7% a month. However, during the first...
KTEN.com

What Happens When You Mix Adderall and Alcohol?

Originally Posted On: https://treatmentindiana.com/what-happens-when-you-mix-adderall-and-alcohol/. Amphetamine, also known as Adderall, is a medication that directly impacts the central nervous system as a stimulant. Alcohol is a substance that affects serotonin and dopamine levels in an individual’s body. What happens when a person taking Adderall adds alcohol to the mix?. Attention...
INDIANA STATE
peaceful prospects

Psychedelics being studied as a potential treatment for alcoholism

With everything going on in the world today, daily stress can take a big toll on our mental health. Lack of medical attention can easily lead to self-medicating with drugs and alcohol. More than 6% of adults in the U.S. suffer from an alcohol use disorder. Around 1 in 12 men And 1 in 25 women. In addition, more than 623,000 youth between the age of 12 and 17 also suffer from drug and alcohol abuse.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy