Jefferson County, NY

WHEC TV-10

35-year-old allegedly rapes 13-year-old he met on social media

FULTON, N.Y. – A man from Oswego County is behind bars after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. News10NBC has details on the frightening case. The suspect is 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III. He lives in the Oswego County City of Fulton, which is about two hours from Rochester. The victim in this case, is 13-years-old.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say

NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case

LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation

WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say

Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief

BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
BOONVILLE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man charged with felony criminally possessing stolen property in Diana: NYSP

DIANA- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a North Country larceny investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WCAX

New York police searching for missing North Country woman

Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
VERMONT STATE
