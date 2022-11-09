Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
35-year-old allegedly rapes 13-year-old he met on social media
FULTON, N.Y. – A man from Oswego County is behind bars after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. News10NBC has details on the frightening case. The suspect is 35-year-old Bernard Hammond III. He lives in the Oswego County City of Fulton, which is about two hours from Rochester. The victim in this case, is 13-years-old.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man accused of intoxicated driving in New Bremen, Troopers say
NEW BREMEN- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with DWI charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Derek J. Byer, 36, of Rome, NY was arrested Thursday by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
flackbroadcasting.com
NOTICE: Police have identified suspect in Lowville Walmart shoplifting case
LOWVILLE- Authorities in Lewis County have identified the suspect in regards to an ongoing shoplifting case from the Lowville Walmart. The Sheriff's Office would like to thank those who reached out with tips. Image provided via Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. This story was updated as of 5:31 a.m. Friday, November...
Upstate Smash and Grab Crime! Can You Help Police ID Suspects?
How many times a year do we see social media posts from friends reporting that their accounts have been hacked? I'd say it happens at least once a month and it is often joked about because it's resolved rather quickly. Imagine if it hadn't been resolved for almost a year!
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff’s Office investigates head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee
LEE- A head-on crash involved two local people Thursday afternoon in Oneida County, authorities say. It was just before 4:00 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers were alerted to calls of a head-on crash on Turin Road, town of Lee. The wreck involved a 2012 GMC SUV and a 2016 Subaru SUV.
Missing 13-year-old girl found, Fulton man arrested
Investigators said that 35-year-old Bernard P. Hammond III of Fulton met the girl on social media and, on Monday, picked her up from a Monroe County school.
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County Sheriff's Office announces arrest in local ATV theft investigation
WATSON & DIANA- Authorities in Lowville have announced the arrest of a local man, who is accused in a Lewis County ATV theft investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the fourth-degree.
Contractor jailed, faces 21 charges for failing to do work, writing bad checks, troopers say
Alexandria Bay, N.Y. — A Jefferson County contractor was arrested Monday on a 21-count indictment that accuses him of defrauding customers, troopers said. The owner of Bedrock Property Management, Cameron P. Hasner, 34, of Watertown, issued bad checks for goods and services and failed to start and finish work he was hired to do, according to a news release Monday from the State Police.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police charge Boonville man with felony criminal mischief
BOONVILLE- A man from Northern Oneida County is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a reported domestic incident in the town of Boonville, authorities say. Kody T. Smith, 29, of Boonville, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is formally charged with one felony count of criminal mischief in the third-degree (property value > $250).
Central NY man dies when car crashes into pickup truck; deputies release name
Verona, N.Y. — An Oneida County man died Wednesday after his car crashed into a pickup truck in Verona, deputies said. Federick Rissman, 73, of Verona, was pronounced dead at the scene, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday. Deputies responded to the crash on...
wwnytv.com
Police direct traffic at Watertown’s Chick-fil-A: who’s footing the bill?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you’ve noticed Watertown police directing traffic at the new Chick-fil-A restaurant and thought that shouldn’t happen on the taxpayer’s dime, it’s not. We asked who is paying the police officers and found out the eatery’s owners have hired the help...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged with felony criminally possessing stolen property in Diana: NYSP
DIANA- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony offense in the wake of a North Country larceny investigation. David A. Sutton, 31, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Tuesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
Criminally negligent homicide 1 of 276 new arrests added to syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 2 to Nov. 6, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. Those charged were ages 17 to 67.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
Rochester man arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Mount Morris
Investigators said they conducted a search warrant at a Main Street residence in Mount Morris and found crack cocaine and around $2,000 in cash.
WCAX
New York police searching for missing North Country woman
Doug Martin is all about precision. A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 24. Vermont lawmakers will head back to Montpelier in less than two months for the start of a new legislative biennium, and addressing climate change is expected to be a big focus.
Judge blocks NY from issuing pot licenses in five regions
A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State's process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified
The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.
Driver dead after 2-car crash in Oneida County, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A driver died Wednesday after two vehicles crashed in the town of Verona, deputies said. Deputies were called to Route 31 near Kelly Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for the crash, Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol said in a news release Wednesday night. A driver of one...
