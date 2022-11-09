Jerry Nadler clinches NY-12 congressional seat

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler will keep his seat in Congress but this time, he is representing New York’s 12th Congressional District.

Nadler edged out Republican opponent Michael Zumbluskas and unaffiliated candidate Mike Itkis, according to the Associated Press.

Nadler currently represents New York’s 10th Congressional District, which consists of parts of Lower Manhattan and sections of Brooklyn. After a court redrew the state’s congressional maps , he was forced to faceoff against longtime incumbent Rep. Carolyn Maloney in NY-12’s primary race. Nadler broke Maloney’s three-decade reign in the U.S. House when he won the Democratic primary in August.

Nadler reiterated the importance of his reelection during his campaign. Having been part of Congress since 1992, he said seniority would give Democrats the clout needed to get bills passed.

“Losing one committee chairman would be unfortunate for New York,” Nadler said. “Losing two committee chairmen would be catastrophic for New York.”Nadler serves as the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee . He was a major figure in former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment .

