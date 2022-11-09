What Customers Demand From Their QSR Ordering Experiences. The pandemic forced restaurants to pivot and deploy online platforms for contactless ordering, unified restaurant software, curbside pickup and delivery services to meet consumers where they were. These technologies were already becoming popular in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space, but table-service restaurants had to deploy them for the first time over the last two years. These options have now become table stakes for eateries of all kinds, with customers often eschewing restaurants that do not offer such conveniences.

2 DAYS AGO