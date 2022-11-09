Read full article on original website
Amazon Puts Alexa Under Microscope in Cost-Cutting Review
Amazon is evaluating its Alexa business as the company joins other Big Tech firms in making cost-cutting measures in the face of an economic downturn. That's according to a report Thursday (Nov. 9) by the Wall Street Journal, which cites internal Amazon documents that show Amazon's devices unit, which includes its voice assistant tool Alexa, had an operating loss of more than $5 billion in recent years.
Kyte Raises $60M to Expand on-Demand Car Rental Offerings
On-demand car rental startup Kyte has raised $60 million in Series B growth equity financing, which it will use to accelerate its product development, add to its fleet of vehicles and expand its market. This round brings the company’s total funding to $300 million across equity and debt, according to...
JPMorgan to Open New Office and Payments Innovation Lab in Greece
J.P. Morgan plans to open both a new local head office and a new Payments Innovation Lab within that office in Athens, Greece. The new office will support the growth of the company’s businesses in the country and will be the new location for its current Athens-based employees in J.P. Morgan’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Asset & Wealth Management businesses, J.P. Morgan said Friday (Nov. 11) in a press release.
Egyptian B2B eCommerce Platform SPEED Acquired by X-ERA
The UAE-based logistics tech company X-ERA has completed its takeover of the Egyptian business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce platform SPEED, Martechvibe reported Thursday (Nov. 10). The Emirati logistics firm will now retool the SPEED platform to create a better user experience for its customers, mostly small and medium-sized grocery retailers. X-ERA is...
80% of Firms Hiring Overseas Workers Run Into Payday Roadblocks
With more companies seeking talent in geographies other than their home turf, the challenges of paying those overseas contractors can seem daunting, but purpose-built platforms are taking the friction out and getting people paid with less cost and greater speed. Analyzing this in Meeting The Demand For Cross-Border Hiring: Challenges...
Sally Beauty to Close 350 Stores and Ramp Up Omnichannel Services
Sally Beauty Holdings, a retailer and distributor of hair color and care products for both consumers and salon professionals, is working to optimize its footprint by consolidating its stores and distribution centers while continuing to serve its customers via its omnichannel capabilities, the company said Thursday (Nov. 10) in a press release.
Sezzle Partners With Sensepass on Tap-to-Pay Offering
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm Sezzle has launched a partnership with Sensepass, maker of “The Wallet of Wallets,” to tap into continued consumer interest in contactless payments. Through the partnership, shoppers can make payments via the Sensepass hub, which accepts card payments, platforms like Venmo and Coinbase,...
Meta Invests in Metaverse Plans Amid Sweeping Layoffs
In the middle of the first mass layoffs in its history, Meta is set to purchase Audio Analytic as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse ambitions. According to published reports Wednesday (Nov. 9), Meta will acquire the U.K.-based software company, which makes artificial intelligence-driven (AI) sound recognition software, for an undisclosed figure.
Wheel to Acquire GoodRX Care’s Back-End Virtual Tech
HealthTech company Wheel is to acquire the back-end virtual care technology of GoodRX Care to strengthen Wheel’s virtual-first care platform and accelerate its expansion into new markets. Wheel will acquire GoodRX Care’s clinician-centric electronic medical records (EMR), clinical management tools, patient experience software and other back-end virtual care technology,...
Cross-Brand Data-Sharing Reduces Restaurant Payment Friction
Restaurant technology company Olo is aiming to improve the payment process and sales by allowing customers to use saved information across brands through its “new Borderless” feature. While discussing its third quarter 2022 earnings release Wednesday (Nov. 9), the B2B software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform said that boosting the customer...
October Inflation Drop Won’t Quell Consumer Affordability Fears
For the fourth consecutive month, inflation slowed in October and while the market reaction happened instantly, data and history suggest the consumers' response will be much slower and far less impulsive. Officially, The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported overall inflation fell to 7.7% in October versus a year ago,...
Paycheck-to-Paycheck Economy’s Gloom Is Bad News for Retailers
The paycheck-to-paycheck economy is bifurcating as inflation rages and consumers fret over an uncertain future, with one group of customers who cannot spend, and another group who won’t spend. In the middle of it all are the retailers, who look set to be squeezed this holiday season, and beyond.
Report: Fast-Fashion Retailer Shein Tests B2B Program in Brazil
Fast-fashion eCommerce retailer Shein is reportedly piloting a B2B program in Brazil that allows brands to offer their products for sale on the firm’s platform. The trial program began in March and is now handling 50,000 orders a day in Brazil, Tech in Asia reported Thursday (No. 10). After...
Faster Pay, Faster Food, Faster Checkout; A Quick Read on the Week’s Research Trends
The need for speed. It’s everywhere these days. From 5G cell phones to high-speed internet, from nano-second stock trading to instant Venmo payments to friends and more. The “want-it-now” culture is in the driver's seat and has no intention of hitting the brakes anytime soon, be that in our personal or professional lives.
Early Wage Access Could Tip the Scales in Worker Recruitment
Early Wage Access Could Tip the Scales in Worker Recruitment. Fifty-five percent of consumers say their pay is falling behind in the race against inflation. Amid consumer anxiety about the rising cost of living, employees say they want more from payroll — including financial wellness benefits. A recent PwC survey found that more than three-quarters of financially stressed employees said they would be drawn to a different employer that cares more about their financial welfare.
To Store or Not to Store? Consumers’ Credential Conundrum
To Store or Not to Store? Consumers’ Credential Conundrum. The rise of online shopping has made inputting and managing sensitive payment information a constant concern for consumers. For any given transaction, shoppers must choose between using stored payment credentials and entering these details manually,. with various perceived trade-offs influencing...
Egyptian Digital Lender Blnk Raises $32M
Blnk, an Egyptian buy now, pay later (BNPL) startup, has raised $23.7 million in equity and debt funding and a further $8.3 million via securitized bond issuance. The capital will be used to increase Blnk’s lending capacity and to support the development of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered lending technology, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 9) press release.
What Customers Demand From Their QSR Ordering Experiences
What Customers Demand From Their QSR Ordering Experiences. The pandemic forced restaurants to pivot and deploy online platforms for contactless ordering, unified restaurant software, curbside pickup and delivery services to meet consumers where they were. These technologies were already becoming popular in the quick-service restaurant (QSR) space, but table-service restaurants had to deploy them for the first time over the last two years. These options have now become table stakes for eateries of all kinds, with customers often eschewing restaurants that do not offer such conveniences.
Aggregators Step Up Efforts to Offer Everything On-Demand
Leading U.S. food delivery service DoorDash is expanding its selection of cosmetics, a lightweight, high-cost category that racks-up large order values while taking up minimal space in drivers’ cars. In a company announcement Wednesday (Nov. 9), DoorDash said it is partnering with Sephora to deliver from more than 500...
Mastercard and JPMorgan Launch Pay By Bank to Streamline ACH Payments
With traditional payment methods like cash and personal checks on the decline, J.P. Morgan Payments is looking to tap into the growing interest in alternative payment methods by partnering with Mastercard on a new digital banking payment platform. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Mastercard said in a press release that the...
