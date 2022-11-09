ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

MRI finds Spurs forward Zach Collins has fibula fracture

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ds2XJ_0j3neSwV00

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins will be sidelined for an unknown amount of time after an MRI Tuesday revealed he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head in his left leg.

Collins suffered a leg injury on Friday during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers and hasn’t played since. It was initially diagnosed as a lower leg contusion before the MRI revealed the fracture.

The Spurs did not provide a timeline for Collins’ return. The San Antonio Express-News said the injury could keep Collins out for two to four weeks.

Collins played just 11 games in 2019-20 before missing all of 2020-21 due to multiple surgeries on his left ankle.

In nine games off the bench for the Spurs this season, Collins is averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 assists, which would be career highs in a full season, along with 4.7 rebounds per game.

In 191 career games (16 starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers (2017-20) and Spurs, Collins has averaged 6.1 points and 4.2 boards. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Portland out of Gonzaga.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadspin

The Lakers should’ve listened when Anthony Davis said he didn’t want to play the 5

Basketball fans always wondered why the pre-Kevin Durant Golden State Warriors didn’t start its vaunted Death Lineup but instead opted to begin games with Andrew Bogut at center. The combination of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, Harrison Barnes, and Draymond Green finished the 73-win season plus-45 in 177 minutes of action.
NBA Analysis Network

NBA Executive Doesn’t Hold Back About JaVale McGee

Every year in NBA free agency there are a few deals that are signed that leave analysts scratching their heads at why they were made. Some free agent signings are pegged as poor ones right off the bat and the player proves people wrong. But, for every one of those, there is one that is correctly pegged as a poor deal and it plays out in that fashion.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy