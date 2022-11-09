MRI finds Spurs forward Zach Collins has fibula fracture

San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins will be sidelined for an unknown amount of time after an MRI Tuesday revealed he suffered a non-displaced fracture of the fibula head in his left leg.

Collins suffered a leg injury on Friday during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers and hasn’t played since. It was initially diagnosed as a lower leg contusion before the MRI revealed the fracture.

The Spurs did not provide a timeline for Collins’ return. The San Antonio Express-News said the injury could keep Collins out for two to four weeks.

Collins played just 11 games in 2019-20 before missing all of 2020-21 due to multiple surgeries on his left ankle.

In nine games off the bench for the Spurs this season, Collins is averaging 8.3 points and 2.8 assists, which would be career highs in a full season, along with 4.7 rebounds per game.

In 191 career games (16 starts) for the Portland Trail Blazers (2017-20) and Spurs, Collins has averaged 6.1 points and 4.2 boards. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft by Portland out of Gonzaga.

–Field Level Media

