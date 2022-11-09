ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 5

Michael Schwartz
3d ago

Why? Really?! Lol! Maybe because it destroyed #1 Tenn and literally dominated #6 Oregon…are you serious. Explain what?! Go Dawgs!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Four-star 2023 Linebacker Arion Carter and Four-star 2024 Defensive End Dylan Stewart Are Among Ohio State's Top Recruiting Visitors This Weekend

Considering Ohio State opened its season with five straight home games, two consecutive road contests have made it feel like it’s been forever since the Buckeyes played a game at Ohio Stadium. Nonetheless, OSU is back in Columbus Saturday with a matchup against the struggling Indiana Hoosiers, who have...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Pat McAfee theorizes that 2 B1G teams could reach College Football Playoff

It all hinges on The Game. Ohio State and Michigan have been waiting for their matchup on Nov. 26 for some time now. Revenge, a spot in the College Football Playoff and a potential B1G title are all on the line for the 2 B1G powerhouses, but College GameDay host Pat McAfee thinks there’s some room to share.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State announces 2 key offensive players will be unavailable vs. Indiana

Ohio State will be missing 2 key offensive players for Saturday’s game against Indiana. Prior to the game, Ohio State sent out a list of unavailable players and game-time decisions on the roster. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson were on the list of unavailable Ohio State players.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Glenville LB and Ohio State commit Arvell Reese receives Army All-American Bowl Game jersey

CLEVELAND — In what has seemingly become an annual tradition at Glenville High School, another Tarblooder is heading to the United States Army All-American Bowl. On Thursday, senior linebacker Arvell Reese was presented with his jersey for the game, which is considered the premier high school football All-Star exhibition. The 2023 edition of the game will be played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, January 7, and will feature the nation's top outgoing high school seniors.
CLEVELAND, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football drops 'mindset' hype video for showdown vs. Indiana

Ohio State football is heading into Week 11, sporting a 9-0 record but still looking for a bounce-back win. In Week 10, the Buckeyes slogged through extreme weather and a lackluster performance in a 21-7 win over Northwestern. For that bounce-back shot, the Buckeyes get a great matchup against a...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football regional semifinal scores and highlights

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The third week of high school playoffs in Ohio mark the halfway point of the postseason. Four games separate several local teams from the ultimate goal — winning a state championship. Below are the regional semifinal games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Pickerington Central […]
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Chris Holtmann mentions student attendance after low numbers through Buckeyes' first 2 games

Chris Holtmann was asked the low attendance numbers through the first two game of the season. He revealed his thoughts on the matter. Ohio State is 2-0 after wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Buckeyes recently beat the Buccaneers by a score of 82-56 on Thursday. While the wins are happening, one thing that the team has not had is a lot of attendance at the game so far.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

2023 Running Back Javin Simpkins Announces De-Commitment

Miami (Fla.) Norland senior running back Javin Simpkins is back on the market. Simpkins, who had been committed to Georgia Tech, announced this afternoon that he has reopened his recruitment. The three-star prospect holds nearly two dozen scholarship offers. "After a long conversation with my family, I have decided to...
ATLANTA, GA
ocolly.com

Jones’ Jumpers: How SIU stunned OSU late in upset victor

Lance Jones couldn’t find his rhythm all game. The SIU guard was shooting 5-15 with just under four minutes to play, as his team trailed OSU 59-51 on the road and his back against the wall. When suddenly, just like the rain in Stillwater on Thursday night, his shot...
STILLWATER, OK
saturdaytradition.com

Kam Babb showing good signs at OSU practice while recovering from injury

Kam Babb was seen putting in some extra work after Ohio State’s practice on Wednesday. He suffered a knee injury towards the beginning of the season. A video was posted on social media of Babb working with a JUGS machine. Babb missed three of his four first seasons with ACL injuries. Babb caught some passes from the machine, but still had a knee brace on his left knee.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker joins 10TV's 'Wake Up CBUS'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — WBNS-10TV welcomes Meteorologist Maddie Kirker as she joins the “Wake Up CBUS” team later this month with a hyperfocus on your morning forecast and helping plan your day, week and weekend. Maddie will be joining “Wake Up CBUS” anchors Angela An, Tracy Townsend, Clay Gordon and Gabriela Garcia to help our viewers start their day.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy