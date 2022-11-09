ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oilers’ Evander Kane exits with serious cut on wrist

By Sportsnaut
Edmonton left winger Evander Kane suffered a serious wrist laceration during the second period of the Oilers’ road game against the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night.

After contact with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers, Kane fell to the ice near the home bench and his exposed left wrist was cut open by the blade of Pat Maroon as the Tampa Bay forward skated by.

With a sizable pool of blood on the ice, Kane got up, grabbed his bleeding wrist and headed frantically to the Edmonton dressing room 3:27 into the period with the Oilers ahead 2-1.

The game was then stopped as medical staff headed to the visitors’ dressing room and play soon resumed.

Kane, 31, has five goals and eight assists in 14 games this season. The 14-year NHL veteran has played for the Atlanta Thrashers, Winnipeg Jets, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks and Edmonton, compiling 291 goals and 267 assists in 826 games.

–Field Level Media

thecomeback.com

Evander Kane’s ex-wife makes disgusting post after scary injury

Earlier this week, Edmonton Oilers left winger Evander Kane suffered a scary and gruesome injury on the ice when he accidentally slashed his wrist on a skate blade leaving him bleeding on the ice. Kane had to be transported to a local hospital and required surgery after the terrifying incident, but his ex-wife Anna Kane seemed pretty unconcerned.
Yardbarker

Oilers' Evander Kane reveals gruesome nature of wrist injury

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane met with the media on Friday and revealed just how bad the cut to his wrist turned out to be. Kane was injured earlier this week when his wrist was cut by the skate blade of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Patrick Maroon. He was rushed...
Yardbarker

Legendary NHL goalie has new important role with New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday morning that Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur has a new role with the organization and has been hired as the team's Director of Hockey Operations. The 50-year-old Brodeur is one of the greatest and most accomplished goalies in NHL history and was...
NEWARK, NJ
The Spun

Look: PK Subban Announces He's Landed A New Job

Former NHL star P.K. Subban revealed on Thursday what's next for his career. The 13-year veteran will become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team. Subban contributed to ESPN's hockey coverage during last season's Stanley Cup playoffs coverage. Now, he'll be a studio analyst for the network on a full-time basis.
NHL

Luff out 10-12 weeks for Red Wings after Slafkovsky hit

Forward left shootout loss to Canadiens; Montreal rookie suspended two games for boarding. Matt Luff is out 10-12 weeks for the Detroit Red Wings with an upper-body injury. The forward will have wrist surgery Thursday. He left a 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday after a hit by Canadiens forward Juraj Slafkovsky at 14:28 of the third period.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION OFFICIALLY SIGNS IN SWEDEN, ENDING HIS RETIREMENT

Nearly three weeks ago, HV71, a team in Sweden's top division, announced that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson would be ending his retirement and begin training with them. Flash forward to November 10th and Hjalmarsson is officially returning to professional hockey and has signed with HV71 for the remainder...
MLB Trade Rumors

Pirates Outright Six Players

The Pirates have outrighted Peter Solomon, Beau Sulser, Jason Delay, Blake Cederlind, Eric Stout and Zack Collins off their 40-man roster, per a team announcement. Both Stout and Collins have elected free agency. The made the moves after reinstating Canaan Smith-Njigba, Colin Holderman, Yerry De Los Santos, Cederlind and Max Kranick off the 60-day IL.
PITTSBURGH, PA
