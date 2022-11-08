Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
Gov. Stitt reelected, Walters becomes Superintendent, Behenna wins Oklahoma County DA race and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the reelection of Gov. Kevin Stitt, the election of Education Secretary Ryan Walters for State Superintendent and Republicans retaining control of all U.S. House, Senate and statewide offices.
kosu.org
How Maricopa County defeated election disinformation — for now
PHOENIX — Maricopa County chairman Bill Gates is the first to tell you he's in a bizarre position. The longtime Republican activist, who once even served as the Arizona state GOP's own election lawyer, is now the target of violent threats and other intimidation by far right extremists. "This...
kosu.org
What's next for student debt relief as legal challenges create confusion
A judge in Texas has just dealt another blow to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more about what’s in the ruling and what happens next in the legal fight as a pause on payments is set to expire in December. She speaks with USA Today education reporter Chris Quintana.
kosu.org
High concentrations of dangerous 'forever chemicals' found in Midwestern rivers, report shows
The Missouri Confluence Waterkeeper wasn’t surprised to find dangerous PFAS chemicals in Coldwater Creek in north St. Louis County, but the group was surprised to see how much there was. “Out of all of the waterkeepers in the broader Midwest, we had the highest concentration of total PFAS,” said...
Comments / 0