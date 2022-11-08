ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
kosu.org

How Maricopa County defeated election disinformation — for now

PHOENIX — Maricopa County chairman Bill Gates is the first to tell you he's in a bizarre position. The longtime Republican activist, who once even served as the Arizona state GOP's own election lawyer, is now the target of violent threats and other intimidation by far right extremists. "This...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kosu.org

What's next for student debt relief as legal challenges create confusion

A judge in Texas has just dealt another blow to President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee learns more about what’s in the ruling and what happens next in the legal fight as a pause on payments is set to expire in December. She speaks with USA Today education reporter Chris Quintana.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy