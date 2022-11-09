ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida just elected someone born in 1997

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago

Democrat Maxwell Frost has won his race in Florida's 10th Congressional District, several news outlets are projecting. This makes the 25-year-old the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in Congress (Want to feel old? That means he was born in 1997 ).

With 98 percent of precincts reporting, Frost has 58.8 percent of the vote compared to his Republican challenger, Calvin Wimbish, who has 39.7 percent of the vote. Frost is a progressive activist and organizer who focused on gun violence, abortion rights, and climate change during his campaign. Wimbish, 72, ran as the "Christian, conservative, constitutionalist" candidate.

"WE WON!" Frost tweeted . "History was made tonight. We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future. I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress." He will fill the seat vacated by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who unsuccessfully ran for Senate against incumbent Marco Rubio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

What Ron DeSantis' victory means for Florida's swing state status

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily secured re-election against Democratic challenger and former state Gov. Charlie Crist, according to an 8 p.m. ET race call from The Associated Press. As of 9 p.m., DeSantis commanded 59 percent of the vote, while Crist held onto just 40.4. Notably, DeSantis will be the first GOP gubernatorial candidate since Jeb Bush to carry Miami-Dade County, and he is also winning in the mostly Latino and typically blue — at least in recent years — Osceola County, Semafor reports. With his re-election campaign now in the rearview, DeSantis' focus will "almost immediately turn to 2024," CNN predicts. The Donald Trump-esque governor — who has increasingly butted...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Sen. Ron Johnson re-elected in Wisconsin, keeping key Senate seat red

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson has won re-election in Wisconsin, holding off the Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, NBC News and The Associated Press projected Wednesday.  Johnson's victory keeps the Senate seat red in a critical swing state. With 94 percent of precincts reporting as of 1 p.m. ET, Johnson had won 50.5 percent of the vote, compared to Barnes' 49.3 percent. The victory for Johnson marks a narrow win for the incumbent senator, and he is now poised to serve his third term in Congress.  "There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his 27,374 vote deficit. This race is over," Johnson...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

GOP leadership fight threatens to spill into the Senate

With Republicans still grappling with the party's lackluster performance in what was expected to be a "red wave" midterm election, questions about who will now lead the GOP have begun growing louder. Lawmakers are jockeying for influence and position ahead of the coming legislative term — and with an eye on 2024 as well. That dynamic, which has already complicated the formerly straightforward bid by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to become Speaker of the House under a pending Republican majority, now seems ready to spill into the Senate as well. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) declared that "[t]he Senate GOP...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Will Trump regret picking on Ron DeSantis?

Former President Donald Trump made some last-minute campaign appearances to help fellow Republicans rally voters ahead of the Tuesday midterm elections. But Trump's biggest headlines came from his ridiculing of a fellow Republican, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Speaking at a Saturday rally for GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, who was polling neck-and-neck with Democrat John Fetterman, Trump referred to DeSantis as "Ron DeSanctimonious." The next day, Trump urged Floridians to vote for DeSantis in a rally for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in Miami-Dade County. But DeSantis wasn't even invited to the event.  Conservative pundits piled on, criticizing Trump for dividing Republicans...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

The Election Recap: Nov. 9, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to a very special edition of The Election Recap, your one-stop shop for the last seven days (or, in this case, the last 24 hours) of midterms news. Overall, election night proved a welcome surprise to Democrats, a shock to Republicans, and a big disappointment to former President Donald Trump. But to us, it was cause for another jam-packed newsletter — let's get into it: The doctor is out… John Fetterman, the Democratic lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in one of the most highly-watched (and consequential) Senate races of the 2022 midterms season. The seat...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

TV pundits, election analysts declare Trump 'the biggest loser' of the 2022 midterms

Republicans were expecting a "red wave" on Election Day, with the typical gains for the out-of-power party turbo-charged by high inflation and economic malaise. That wave did not materialize, and "many pundits and journalists across the spectrum pointed their fingers at former President [Donald] Trump," Fox News reports. "As several Trump-backed candidates in major races lost or lagged behind other Republicans in their states, a consensus appeared to emerge that Trump had a bad night."
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

How President Biden is spending Election Day

The midterms have finally arrived after months of speculation. With pundits and polls alike not predicting a good outing for the Democratic Party, President Biden spent Election Day attempting to drum up support for the Democrats in key swing states, many of which have races that remain neck-and-neck.  Hitting the phones  The president called individual Democratic leaders throughout the day Tuesday to thank them for their support, The Washington Post reported. Biden spoke to a variety of party bigwigs, including Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.); North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the head of the Democratic Governors Association Chair; Democratic Senatorial Campaign...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Week

The states where midterms recounts are most likely

If the 2022 election is anything like 2020, voters shouldn't expect to see the result of every race right away. For one thing, states like Wisconsin, Michigan, or Arizona might find themselves delayed by requests for a recount, whether automatic or candidate-petitioned, CNBC reports. In Arizona, for example (where some especially bitter and tight contests are underway), a recount is automatically triggered "if the margin between a candidate and the winner is less than or equal to 0.5 percent [of] the total votes," CNBC writes. The same goes for the battleground states of Florida and Pennsylvania, though there is no margin requirement...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

7 House seats that changed parties in the 2022 election

The 2022 midterms were not a "wave" election, and it was clear by election night that Democrats were showing unexpected resilience in what had been forecast to be a very good year for Republicans. Republicans did seize some House seats from Democrats, and the GOP is "slowly amassing some of the five seats needed to reach a 218-seat House majority," The Associated Press reports. But Democrats flipped some GOP-held seats as well — notably in the Pennsylvania Senate race. Here are some of the biggest House flips of the election, so far.  Virginia Congressional District 2: Election watchers realized a "red...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

The 2022 midterms were the most expensive ever

The 2022 midterms are the most expensive midterms to date, costing over $16 billion across federal and state elections.  According to OpenSecrets, the most expensive election was the Pennsylvania Senate race, which cost over $370 million. The other races in the top five are the Georgia Senate race, Arizona Senate race, Wisconsin Senate race, and Ohio Senate race. Overall, the top five collectively cost $1.3 billion, CNN reports.  The Pennsylvania Senate race was also the most expensive in the 2016 midterm — however, the total spent was almost half this year's spending at $179 million. The candidates in the race are John Fetterman...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Will abortion decide the 2024 presidential race?

Did abortion stop the red wave? Republicans underperformed in the midterm elections — although control of the House of Representatives is still up for grabs as of this writing — and the backlash to the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision that struck down Roe v. Wade is probably a big reason why. While inflation was the top concern of voters at the polls, Politico reports, "about 60 percent of voters said they were dissatisfied or angry with the Supreme Court's decision."  For Democrats "that success almost certainly means abortion will remain a defining political issue as the 2024 presidential race looms on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Week

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor's race

Democrat Josh Shapiro has won the Pennsylvania governor's race, Fox News, NBC News, and CNN are projecting, defeating his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano. With 77 percent of the vote in, Shapiro, the state's attorney general, has 54.8 percent compared to Mastriano with 43.4 percent.  Shapiro campaigned on protecting reproductive rights and promising to expand early voting. "Opportunity won," he said Tuesday night. "A woman's right to choose won. The right to organize here in Pennsylvania, that won. Your right to vote won. In the face of all the lies and the conspiracies and baseless claims, you also ensured tonight that truth won right here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania." Mastriano has been a state senator since 2019. He has spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and pushed to get the results overturned, and was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to attend a pro-Trump rally. During his campaign, Mastriano called abortion "the single most important issue of our lifetime," and said he supports a total ban on the procedure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race

Democratic nominee and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Pennsylvania Senate race, NBC, Fox News, and Bloomberg report. As of 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Fetterman had won 49.4 percent of the vote with 83 percent of precincts reporting, while Oz had secured 48.2 percent. The seat vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R) represented a strong pick-up opportunity for either party, but Democrats were especially hopeful they might flip it in order to bolster or at the very least maintain their razor-thin Senate majority. Fetterman maintained a lead in the polls throughout the race, though Oz did manage to gain from behind in the final weeks, perhaps buoyed in part by Republican momentum nationwide. Fetterman spent most of the closely watched contest accusing longtime New Jersey resident Oz of "carpetbagging," or moving to Pennsylvania solely to run for office, while Oz sowed doubt regarding Fetterman's fitness for office (the Democrat suffered a stroke in May and subsequently struggled with auditory processing). To illustrate his point, Oz repeatedly pointed to his opponent's refusal to debate, though Fetterman eventually relented and agreed to an on-stage match-up that was held at the end of October.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Hochul makes history as 1st woman elected New York governor

Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul has defeated Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin to become governor of New York, according to projections from NBC News, CNN, and ABC News. The victory makes Hochul the first woman ever elected to the role, though she's served in it since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) resigned amid sexual harassment allegations in 2021. This will be her first full term. "I'm deeply honored to be elected governor of the state of New York," she tweeted Tuesday. With 74 percent of the vote tallied as of midnight ET, Hochul led Zeldin 54.8 percent to 45.2, per NBC News. Though Hochul was initially viewed as the favorite in the solidly blue New York, the race against the former President Donald Trump-backed Zeldin "was largely seen as a toss-up in the final stretch," when concerns about crime and the economy found their way to the forefront of the contest, The Hill notes.  Zeldin, an ally of Trump's, also voted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The Week

The top 5 uncalled races of the 2022 midterms

It was a wild election night in the United States as Republicans who'd expected to cruise to victory in the House of Representatives and take over the Senate were thwarted by a backlash against the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade and hobbled by a series of extremist candidates. Though Republicans blew the doors off in Florida, and Democrats struggled badly in New York, Team Blue overperformed compared to forecasts in many other races around the country. Yet control of both chambers of Congress is still very much in play more than 36 hours after polls closed —...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

Democrats did unexpectedly well in state legislatures, losing zero chambers in a historical anomaly

The party that controls the White House typically loses ground in midterm elections, and sometimes a lot of ground. This year, President Biden's Democratic Party is slightly favored to retain or even expand its narrow control of the Senate and keep House losses low enough that Republicans will have the barest of majorities. Democrats did even better in state legislatures, which will decide issues like abortion rights, voting rules, school policies, and other themes prominently debated during the 2022 campaign. Democrats flipped Michigan's House and Senate, Minnesota's Senate, and likely Pennsylvania's House this year. They also defended their legislative majorities from concerted...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

Vermont becomes 50th state to send a woman to Congress

Vermont voters elected Democratic state Sen. Becca Balint to the state's sole U.S. House seat, making her the first woman and first openly gay candidate Vermont has sent to Congress. She also ends Vermont's streak as the only state not to have sent a woman to Congress. Balint, the state Senate president and a former middle school teacher, defeated GOP nominee Liam Madden, three independents, and a libertarian candidate.  Vermont's House seat opened up when Rep. Peter Welch (D) ran for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D), 82, who held the Senate seat since 1974. Welch also won Tuesday night.
VERMONT STATE
The Week

What did Republicans do wrong in the midterms?

Republicans went into Tuesday's midterm elections expecting the kind of big gains the opposition usually gets when the other party is in the White House. President Biden's low approval ratings and mounting anxiety over the economy and the highest inflation in decades appeared to create the perfect conditions for a GOP sweep in Congress. Three days after Election Day, Republicans now appear likely to win control of the House, but with a razor-thin majority. Democrats still have a good chance to hold onto control of the Senate. "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure," Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Mark Kelly re-elected in Arizona, Democrats inch toward Senate control

Former astronaut and U.S. Navy captain Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) has won his bid for re-election in Arizona's Senate race, beating Republican challenger Blake Masters, CNN and The Associated Press projected Friday.  With 85 percent of precincts in Arizona reporting, Kelly had carried 51.8 percent of the vote compared to Masters' 46.1 percent, and was leading by more than 120,000 votes.  "It's been one of the great honors of my life to serve as Arizona's senator," Kelly said in a statement. "I'm humbled by the trust our state has placed in me to continue this work." Masters has not yet conceded, and his official Twitter account had not...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

2022 midterms: Lindsey Graham says there was no 'Republican wave, that's for darn sure'

Republicans did not have as strong a showing in the midterm elections as they had hoped, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Tuesday night, telling NBC News, "Definitely not a Republican wave, that's for darn sure." Specifically, "a wave would have been capturing New Hampshire and Colorado," Graham said. In New Hampshire, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) held onto her seat, defeating Republican Don Bolduc, while Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet (D) fended off a challenge from Republican Joe O'Dea. Bolduc, a retired Army general, held far-right views, and went back and forth on claims of election fraud. Prior to winning the GOP primary,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy