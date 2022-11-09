Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Maintenance work brings daytime I-705 ramp closure Monday Nov. 14 in Tacoma
TACOMA – Daytime travelers who use the A Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 705 in downtown Tacoma should plan an alternate route on Monday, Nov. 14. The A Street on-ramp to southbound I-705 will be closed. Southbound I-705 near the ramp will be reduced to a single-lane. Drivers who...
The Suburban Times
Public feedback period open for South Tacoma station area access improvements
Sound Transit announcement. On Nov. 9, Sound Transit launched a public engagement period for the South Tacoma station area access improvements project. The online open house will provide information on the types of improvements currently under study including:. Sidewalks and ADA improvements. Protected bike lanes. Improved bus facilities. Improvements at...
thejoltnews.com
Olympia's Site Plan Committee reviews Habitat for Humanity's 120-multifamily Boulevard Road project
Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee, on Wednesday, November 9, held a presubmission hearing on a 120-multifamily project at the site on 3900 Boulevard Road SE. Tessa Bradley, the principal architect at Artisans Group, which manages the project, said Olympia selected the South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity as its development partner on the 10-acre parcel for an affordable housing project.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County awards $9.6 million in ARPA sewer and water utility infrastructure grants
Pierce County announcement. Pierce County is awarding a total of $9.6 million to fund sewer and water system infrastructure improvement projects through its federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant program. The Planning and Public Works Department received 28 total applications for the ARPA Sewer and Water Utilities Infrastructure Grant...
The Suburban Times
Invitation to the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council’s Groundwater Forum
Submitted by Cindy Haverkamp. Mark your calendars and register for the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed Council’s 6th annual Watershed Issues Forum on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:30pm. This event is FREE. You can attend in-person OR virtually via Zoom. The forum will feature six guest speakers on topics related to wastewater and septic system treatment and issues within the Chambers-Clover Creek Watershed. Guest speakers are from Pierce County Sewer Division, Washington State Department of Ecology, LOTT Clean Water Alliance, and Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.
q13fox.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood
SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
The Suburban Times
Deadline Monday: Make Your Voice Heard
Tacoma Business Council announcement. The time is now to ask the City Council to fully fund our police department! This coming Tuesday, the Council will hold the first reading of the 2023-24 budget. It is critical that you speak up to let them know that you support fully funding TPD’s budget request.
Northbound SR 167 reopens after crash in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — All lanes of northbound SR 167 were blocked after a crash at the State Route 18 interchange in Auburn. All lanes have since reopened. The Washington State Department of Transportation first reported the crash at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday. All lanes were closed about 15 minutes...
auburnexaminer.com
VRFA Blotter: Head-On Collision Results in Use of Jaws of Life, Airlift Transport
The Valley Regional Fire Authority responded to 303 calls for service for the week of November 1-7, 2022 (last week 292). Year to Date our Valley Professional Firefighters have responded to a total of 13,377 calls for service. This is a 4.4% increase from 2021 (12,818). Calls for Service Breakdown:
'We can't afford to lose our homes': Thurston County residents concerned over proposed airport site
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Dawn Sonntag found her dream home in rural Thurston County in 2019. “Moving here was a decades-long goal,” said Sonntag. She's a composer who wanted to live in a peaceful place where she could write music. “Most of the time I spend a lot of...
The Suburban Times
Sign UP
City of University Place announcement. Have you noticed the new sign for Cirque Park on Bridgeport Way?. The new sign marks the western edge of the park, right behind the softball field. It provides additional locational help for visitors and competitors who come to U.P. to use the park. This compliments the park’s existing signage near the main entrance on Cirque Drive.
Crashes, fire block all lanes of SR 18 for three hours
Shortly before 9 a.m., WSDOT tweeted that sweeper trucks were cleaning up the oil slick on the highway and tow trucks were en route to move the vehicles. Both directions of SR 18 were back open by around 9:30 a.m. Update 8:09 a.m.:. New information about the crash has been...
The Suburban Times
Lakewood City Manager November 11 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) November 11 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Joint meeting to hear recommendations for Lakewood Libraries
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System Board of Trustees and Lakewood City Council will hold a joint meeting Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6-7 p.m., at Lakewood City Hall in Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW. At the joint meeting, the Lakewood...
myedmondsnews.com
Woman taken to hospital for evaluation after smoke fills Edmonds condo unit
South County Fire responded to a report of smoke inside The Woods condominiums in the 21000 block of 76th Avenue West Thursday morning. A woman inside the affected unit was transported a hospital for evaluation. “This was smoldering combustible materials that filled the apartment with smoke,” South County Fire spokesperson...
A colder winter could turn cruel for those struggling to stay warm in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — With a colder, wetter winter in the forecast, firing up the furnace could send a chill down your spine when the bills come in. Energy rates are climbing, leaving people and even charities struggling to keep up. The average cost for heating oil and natural...
q13fox.com
Investigation underway into deadly bus crash in Seattle
Police are searching for surveillance video that shows a deadly crash involving a King County metro bus. It happened Thursday in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.
The Suburban Times
Operation Green Light
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. The second item surrounds Veterans Day, which we will be celebrating tomorrow, November 11. District 6 covers all of Joint Base Lewis-McChord and many of our over 85,000 veterans in our county call District 6 their home or where they access medical care, services, and supports.
Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
thurstontalk.com
