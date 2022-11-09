Russell Fry wins U.S. House District 7 race, AP projects

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Russell Fry (R) will become the U.S. Representative for District 7 after defeating Daryl Scott (D), according to the Associated Press

Fry defeated Scott approximately 65% to 34%, according to unofficial results.

“I’m going to Congress to defend our Constitution, to stop unnecessary spending, to start curbing our deadly inflation, to work to support law enforcement, fight crime, beat back the fentanyl epidemic,” Fry said at a speech. “I’m going to work with patriots all across the country to finally secure our border. How about that? Support our veterans, and I will always put our families first.”

Fry replaces Tom Rice (R), who was voted out in the primary election. Rice was one of 10 republicans who voted to impeach then-president Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

